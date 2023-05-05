Review: PASSING STRANGE at Signature Theatre

Now on Stage at Arlington's Signature Theatre through June 18.

Director Raymond O. Caldwell makes his Signature Theatre debut with the rock musical travelog of identity, acceptance and love that is the Tony Award-winning Passing Strange. Passing Strange made its Broadway debut in February 2008 with the autobiographical book and lyrics by Singer-Songwriter and playwright, Stew, who on making the transition from being a musician into theater, said, "the rock band at a concert is like church...and with broadway there's this fourth wall that we endeavor to break."

How fitting for musician Issac "Deacon Izzy" Bell, front man of DC instrumental outfit Dupont Brass to make his theater acting debut in Stew's original role of the Narrator. Bell wholeheartedly lends himself to the congregation as our guide through the life and travels of Youth, the only son of a single, middle-class Mother (Kara-Tameika Watkins) in 1970s Los Angeles who embarks on an international journey to answer his calling of becoming a songwriter. Deimoni Brewington's Youth is rich with a divinely conferred power of talent. The rest of the ensemble is explosively intelligent, shifting age, nationality and temperament all while navigating Tiffany Quinn's choreography tribute to Black musical performances with facility.

Set, lighting, and projections by Johnathan Dahm Roberston, Alberto Segarra and Kelly Colburn prove to be as transient as the storyline while players rummage through contents of instrument cases to transfigure the space from Youth's bedroom in South Central to a tea shop in "Amsterdam" and riot cabaret of Berlin.

Embedded in the chaos are many moments of solace. One of which is a love letter to Mr. Franklin, church pianist and youth choir director played with a revelatory grace and precision by Tobias A. Young. Young also shines as the German corseted dominatrix performance artist Mr. Venus. Imani Branch (Sherry/Renata/Desi) , Alex De Bard (Edwina/Marianna/Sudabey) and Michael J. Mainwaring (Hugo/Christophe/Terry) shimmer with virtuosic excellence as their respective characters heal, push and empower Youth toward finding or creating his real authentic self.

Live musicians drive this freight train adventure from beginning to its starry-eyed end with score of punk, funk, blues, gospel and jazz music by Stew and Heidi Rodewald. Passing Strange is still a must-see and will be staged in Signature's Ark theater through June 18 with Discussion Nights on May 9 & 31, 2023 and a Pride Night on June 9.




