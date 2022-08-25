Review: KURIOS - Cirque du Soleil's CABINET OF CURIOSITIES at Tyson's Square

Given that this was my first time visiting the circus any circus in well over a decade and the first time attending Cirque du Soleil in person, I was not sure what to expect. However, I was prepared to be pleasantly surprised. Under the big blue tent in Tyson Square there are lots of refreshments and even a VIP lounge with separate entrance and open bar. If I were you I would pay the extra to sit up front because the closer you are to the stage in this aspect the easier it is to be immersed in the show. That being said, the famous French-Canadian circus begins in the audience with classical mimes thematically appropriate costuming as pre-show entertainment.

Of course there is a bit of a language barrier which results in lots of sound vocalizations in the music and minimal dialogue. This paired with the understated tone of performance can make it difficult to get the spirit up in a live audience. Nevertheless, the opening number includes a human train that flows through the crowd corralling the everyone to suspend disbelief and prepare for the otherworldly experience that is Kurios- Cabinet of Curiosties.

The show's theme and loose story follow Seeker, a nineteenth-century scientist/inventor whose inventions come to life before his very eyes. The gold and bronze mechanical costumes and set decoration transform gradually to vibrant, whimsical and more organic as we get deeper into world of the Seeker's imagination.

One of the main things I appreciated about this work is its regard for human dignity especially those who are differently-abled. This theme translated for me at two pivotal points. Upon the introduction of the dwarf woman and the twins who were conjoined at the hip. I loved that the dwarf woman didn't do any tricks. It was as if her presence in the show was gift enough. In fact, she seemed act as a spiritual anchor once the show transitiions into the dream world, blowing kisses and and giving reassuring nods to the aerial artists.

Speaking of aerial acts the most pleasant surprise came for me in the second act when the conjoined twins about whom I'd been curious since their first appearance and their eventual amazing and emotional flying duet.

In all, the show is resplendent with all the accoutrements one would find in a traditional circus from juggling, clowns, contortionists, etc. with a few magical moment like an invisible circus and live projection of finger puppetry.

Kurios is honestly a great time with ample audience participation. It's playing under the big top at Tyson's Square through September 25, 2022.