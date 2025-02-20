Review: IN THE HEIGHTS at Signature Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Signature Theatre’s IN THE HEIGHTS is a rousing and vibrant celebration of community, culture, and unity.

In Washington Heights, Usnavi (Ángel Lozada) sings to us about life in the neighborhood while carrying out his day-to-day activities involved in operating his bodega (“In the Heights”). There’s Sonny (Nicolas Garza), the young aspiring entrepreneur who helps Usnavi run things; Abuela Claudia (Rayanne Gonzales), Usnavi’s elderly neighbor who’s “not really [his] abuela;” and Vanessa (Adriana Scalice), a woman Usnavi is too shy to talk to, but who is trying to move out of Washington Heights as soon as possible.

Also in the neighborhood are Usnavi’s friends Benny (Chibueze Ihuoma) and Nina (Victoria Gómez). Nina has just returned from her first year at Stanford, but is hiding that she took a leave of absence because of her financial difficulties (“Breathe”). Benny, a childhood friend of Nina’s (“Benny’s Dispatch”), works for Nina’s father, Kevin (Rudy Martinez), who runs a car service with his wife, Camila (Crissy Guerrero).

After finding out Nina is out of school, Kevin makes a risky financial decision to fund Nina’s education which is poorly received by Nina, Camila, and Benny. Later that evening at a club, Benny brushes off Nina and their evolving relationship while Vanessa, who Usnavi has finally been able to ask out, and Usnavi are insecure and trying to make each other jealous by dancing with other people.

At the same time, Abuela Claudia makes a discovery that will change her life and the lives of many of the barrio’s residents (“Paciencia y Fe”). However, while tension and suspense reach its peak, Washington Heights is plunged into a blackout (“The Club/Blackout”).

Ángel Lozada makes Usnavi uniquely his own and is a generous storyteller. Adriana Scalice (Vanessa) is a skilled all-around performer who works well with the audacious Karmine Alers (Daniela) and comedic Carianmax Benitez (Carla). Both Benny (Chibueze Ihuoma) and Nina (Victoria Gómez) shine. Ihuoma is a stirring actor who portrays a very empathetic Benny. Gómez has an astounding voice and is a talented actress.

Nicolas Garza as Sonny plays an important role combining ambition with deep personal connection as a compatriot and counter for Usnavi. Rayanne Gonzales’ Abuela Claudia works well with all cast members and conveys a sense of familiarity in line with being a fixture of the community.

Rudy Martinez as Kevin is balanced in his firmness and caring nature. Crissy Guerrero as Camila provides depth to her character and the operation of the family business. Graffiti Pete (Michael Marrero) is a master of movement while bearing witness to the whirlwind nature of Washington Heights. All the while, Berto Fernández as Piragua Guy relieves some of the pressure and daily stresses of the barrio through his soft optimism.

The Ensemble (Nicole Forde, Steven Nicolás Franco, José J. Muñoz, Pepin, Matt Rivera, Alanna Sibrián, and Kristen Tarragó) are remarkable dancers. It’s clear Signature Theatre put significant thought and emphasis on hiring performers who can deliver on coordinated, high-energy numbers like “The Club/Blackout,” and “Carnaval del Barrio.”

IN THE HEIGHTS is performed in the round which has its advantages and disadvantages. The staging allows dance numbers to really shine, but can limit the impact of solo musical numbers. Regardless, the set and staging allows for a truly immersive experience.

Signature Theatre puts on an exciting and moving IN THE HEIGHTS that makes the audience and performers a part of a community-wide celebration of joy. Their storied musical is here through May 4th.

IN THE HEIGHTS has a run time of approximately two and a half hours with one fifteen-minute intermission

