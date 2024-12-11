Review: ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE: HOW SHAKEPSEARE INVENTED THE VILLIAN at Shakespeare Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Actor and creator Patrick Page held the audience in the palm of his hand and took the audience (at the Klein Theatre of the Shakespeare Theatre Company) through a veritable “rogues’ gallery” of villains and devious- minded characters from the Shakespearean canon-- including murderers, the revengeful, the cowardly, the hypocritical, the manipulative and the treacherous. The vast array of characters that live in the bleaker recesses of our imagination were vividly portrayed in this ninety-minute penetrating and dramatically performed ode to the illustrious pantheon of perfidy.

The rich and profuse number of plays that are a gift from Shakespeare to the human mind and heart (from the often unjustly derided Western Canon), have stood the test of time by virtue of the fully developed “flesh-and -blood” appeal that so often mirrors the many myriad hues of humanity. Shakespeare’s parade of characters embody almost every conceivable aspect of humanity’s flaws and virtues. Like Chaucer, Shakespeare does not shrink from portraying humanity in all its permutations.

The better angels of our nature are explored by Shakespeare in his works but he also gives due weight to the evil side of human nature while never resorting to leaving the audience “off the hook “ of psychological identification to some degree ---for there are hints of self -mockery, snide humor and calculating glee in some of these characters---performer Page delivered a consummate actor’s immersion in each of the roles he portrayed.

The accent at this Octopus Theatricals production (which has garnered awards when playing Off-Broadway and is now touring the country) and which is presented by the Shakespeare Theatre Company --is decidedly on the “villain” in Shakespeare. Mr. Page adds nuanced explication that the word “villain” may be too constricting at times ---as there are various degrees of chicanery and Shakespeare conveys the nuance in each ostensible villain to show other characteristics as well.

Demands of a one-person show are numerous -- pure stamina, physical agility and passion for a project are paramount ---and actor extraordinaire Patrick Page is more than up to this challenge as he transitions from the contorted body of Richard Ⅲ to the revengeful and calculating Shylock from The Merchant of Venice ---to the manipulative Iago planting jealousy in the mind of Othello to the “choosing to be evil rather than being born to be evil” Lady Macbeth and Macbeth.

Mr. Page had an alternately conversational, informative and performance-related format of interspersing contemporary references to lighten the mood while also educating the audience as to the influence of Christiopher Marlowe on Shakespeare, the meaning of vice and the utilization of physiognomy----this practice of judging a person’s character and personality based on their facial features (which can give rise to stereotypes) until many years went by and Shakespeare’s character’s became more fully-dimensional without basic overriding stereotypical patterns.

Director Simon Godwin directed with taut calibration and control---never letting the pace lag ---tension and dramatic acting are on display except for the various interludes of commentary by Mr. Page on the various characters’ motivations and their “backstory.” This mix of tensile control with some interludes to allow the audience to exhale from the coiled anticipation of several of the dramatic passages and soliloquies, helped to enhance a well-integrated production.

Mr. Page’s specific acting choices were deft; his classical training and years of portraying and researching these great roles was evident as he utilized each inch of the intimate Klein Theatre stage space. Mr. Page’s physical movements were fluid yet totally commanded my eye. Mr. Page’s speaking delivery was a masterclass in vocal control and precision.

Especially memorable among a host of interpretations of these classic characters was Mr. Page’s portrayal of the manipulative and calculating Iago (from Othello). Mr. Page sharply and vividly delineated the subtle psychological tearing down of peace in Othello’s mind as he shrewdly planted the seeds of jealousy about Othello’s lieutenant Cassio having an affair with Desdemona.

Mr. Page’s acting was intense and driven with a white-hot fury as he portrayed Macbeth (from the play of the same name) about to murder King Duncan. A sense of foreboding and malevolence sent chills down my spine as the scene created riveting attention.

Scenic Design by Arnulfo Maldonado, lighting design by Stacey Derosier, and sound design by Darron L. West were all very commendable.

King Lear asks: “Is there any cause in nature that makes these hard hearts?” (King Lear, Act Three, Scene 6) and this is the never -ending question ---are we meant to believe that evil is something we are inherently born into and cultivate –or is evil something that we choose to embrace?

Years of seeing Tina Packer’s Shakespeare & Company, the Shakespeare Festival in Lenox, Massachusetts-- and enjoying years of Michael Kahn’s glorious renderings of Shakespeare during his reign as artistic director of the Shakespeare Theatre Company made me all the more appreciative of such a superb Shakespearean solo show. Lynn Redgrave’s triumphant one-person show many years back at Ford’s Theatre—entitled Shakespeare for My Father --is the only comparable production I have seen of this quality.

As the evening ended, the magical and magisterial character of Prospero from The Tempest gave the audience a glimmer of hope as Mr. Page delivered the healing lines: “We are such stuff as dreams are made on.”

Certainly, this groundbreaking and stimulating one-person show exploring the more sinister side of Shakespeare’s characters is a dramatic triumph for actor and creator Patrick Page. Director Simon Godwin has helmed a “must-see” event presented by the Shakespeare Theatre Company and produced by the immersive and creative Octopus Theatricals.

Running time: 90 minutes with no intermission

All the Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain runs through December 29, 2024. Produced by Octopus Theatricals at the Klein Theatre of the Shakespeare Theatre Company located at 450 7th Street, NW, Washington, DC 20004.

Photo credit: Patrick Page in All The Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented The Villain. Photo by Julia Cervantes.

