PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Special Presentation Joins Shakespeare Theatre Company 25/26 Season Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Shakespeare Theatre Company will present a strictly limited two-week engagement of the thrilling new play, Paranormal Activity: A New Story Live on Stage, a special add-on production for the 25/26 Season. An original story set in the world of the terrifying Paranormal Activity film franchise, the production will run in STC’s Harman Hall from January 28 – February 7, 2026. The show is presented in a co-production with Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Center Theatre Group, and American Conservatory Theater.

The haunting thriller is written by celebrated playwright Levi Holloway, whose Tony-nominated Grey House premiered on Broadway in 2023. The production is directed by Felix Barrett, pioneering founder and artistic director of the acclaimed Punchdrunk—whose immersive Sleep No More played more than 5,000 performances in a record-breaking 14-year run.

Synopsis: James and Lou move from Chicago to London to escape their past…. An original story set in the world of the terrifying Paranormal Activity film franchise, this thrilling new play will haunt you long after the lights go out. We can’t say anything else.

“Writing Paranormal Activity: A New Story Live on Stage, collaborating with Felix Barrett in London—working to create an actual nightmare—has been a dream,” said playwright Holloway. “We strived to create something impossible, mixing the familiar with the uncanny, heart with horror. American audiences have a nose for honesty on stage and little patience for anything else. They’ll find it here, right alongside all the mischief we’ve made to trouble their sleep.”

Tickets for the STC run of the show are currently available exclusively to 25/26 Season subscribers. Tickets will go on sale to the general public later this summer.

Comments