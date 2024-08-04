Photos: NOISES OFF at The Keegan Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Keegan Theatre is presenting NOISES OFF returns by audience demand, running through September 1, 2024.

Check out production photos below!

Called “the funniest farce ever written,” NOISES OFF presents a manic menagerie of itinerant actors rehearsing a flop called NOTHING’S ON. Slamming doors, on and offstage intrigue, and an errant herring all figure in the plot of this hilarious and classically comic play.

The cast of NOISES OFF includes Casi Demming (Poppy Norton-Taylor), Gary DuBreuil (Tim Allgood), Jared H. Graham (Lloyd Dallas), Brigid Wallace Harper (Brooke Ashton), Michael Innocenti (Frederick Fellowes), Timothy H. Lynch (Selsdon Mowbray), Susan Marie Rhea (Dotty Otley), Valerie Adams Rigsbee (Belinda Blair), and Ryan Sellers (Garry LeJeune), with understudies Emily Erickson and Jamil Joseph.

In addition to director Mark A. Rhea, the production team includes Ray Ficca (Assistant Director), Matthew J. Keenan (Scenic Designer), Cindy Landrum Jacobs (Set Dressing/Properties Designer), Cheyenne Hill (Costume Designer), Dan Martin (Lighting Designer & Sound Engineer), Gabrielle Busch (Stage Manager), and Emilie Knudsen and Mikaela Phillips (Assistant Stage Managers).

NOISES OFF runs through September 1, 2024 with performances Thursdays-Saturdays at 8:00 pm, select Mondays at 8:00 pm, and Sundays at 3:00 pm.

Comments