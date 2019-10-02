Photo Flash: First Look At THE WINTER'S TALE At The Wheel Theatre Company

The Wheel Theatre Company's production of William Shakespeare's The Winter's Tale directed by Jack Read opens tomorow at the DC Arts Center in Washington, DC.

The cast features local DC area performers Lee Havlicek, Mackenzie Larson, Colton Needles, Axandre Oge, Maria Simpkins, Aron Spellane, Shaquille Stewart, Moira Todd and Elizabeth Ung.

A king's jealous actions destroy his family. A shepherdess and a prince must keep their love a secret. Sixteen years sit between these seemingly disparate stories as Shakespeare puts our imaginations to work and asks us to confront the tremendous power of our faith.



This will be The Wheel Theatre Company's final production in Washington, DC before we roll to Nashville. Co-Founders Elizabeth Floyd and Jack Read have always shared a deep and abiding love of Shakespeare, and for this special show, the focus will be on our defining trademark: making ordinary things magic. We can't think of a better show to do that with.



You will see an Oracle at work. You will see a statue come to life. You will see true love born before you. You will see Time herself. And - yes - you will see a bear. Maybe two.

The Winter's Tale runs at DC Arts Center 2438 18th St NW, Washington, DC 20009. Performances are October 3-19, 2019 at 7:30pm & 3:00pm.

Tickets are $20 can be purchased online at www.thewheeltheatre.org or at the door on the day of the performance.

Save up to 50% on tickets through TodayTix at https://www.todaytix.com/x/washington-dc/shows/18561-the-winters-tale (Limited availability)

Photo Credit: by Elizabeth Floyd

The Cast of The Winter''s Tale

Colton Needles, Lee Havlicek and Maria Simpkins

Shaquille Stewart and Mackenzie Larsen

Aron Spellane and Elizabeth Ung

Mackenzie Larsen and Lee Havlicek

Axandre Oge and Aron Spellane

Moira Todd and Aron Spellane

Colton Needles and Axandre Oge





