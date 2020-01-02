Photo Flash: Arena Stage NEWSIES Grants Teen's Wish to Perform
In partnership with Make-A-Wish®, Arena Stage invited Alexandra to perform in a special performance of the musical Disney's Newsies at the Mead Center for American Theater (1101 Sixth Street, SW) on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 2 p.m.
While in D.C., Alexandra participated in a Newsies' rehearsal, performed in a Newsies production, and received backstage tours of both Arena Stage and the Capitol Dome.
Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses from the age of 2½ to 18 at the time of referral. The nonprofit organization estimates they grant the wish of a child every 34 minutes in the United States and its territories.
Photo Credit: Arena Stage
Alexandra, Michael John Hughes
Alexandra with the cast of Disney's Newsies
