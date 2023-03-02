Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Washington, DC Top 10
Patrick Page Led KING LEAR & More Lead Washington DC's March Top Picks

Each month we're rounding up recommendations for DC audiences not to miss!

Mar. 02, 2023  

Washington, DC is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. This month's top picks include the Patrick Page led King Lear and more!

Patrick Page Led KING LEAR & More Lead Washington DC's March Top Picks

King Lear with Patrick Page

Shakespeare Theatre Company - Now through April 08, 2023

Caught in a carousel of memory, the head of a dysfunctional royal family grapples with power-hungry children and the threat of losing the empire he created. Real and imagined worlds coalesce, creating a political and personal horror that threatens to swallow the mind of the monarch. The incomparable Patrick Page (Hadestown, The Gilded Age) returns to STC as the once-revered king caught in an emotional hurricane ravaging his home, head, and heart. By William Shakespeare Directed by Simon Godwin

For tickets: click here.

Ride the Cyclone

Ride the Cyclone

Arena Stage - January 13, 2023 through March 05, 2023

In Ride the Cyclone, the lives of six teen chamber choir singers are cut short in a freak roller coaster accident. Stuck in the afterlife, a mechanical fortuneteller gives them a chance to sing their way back to earth. This quirky, edgy cult musical is part comedy, part tragedy, wholly enchanting, and will make you feel great about being alive!

For tickets: click here.

Kelli O'Hara

Kelli O'Hara

The Barns at Wolf Trap - March 11, 2023 through March 11, 2023

Kelli O'Hara can currently be seen in HBO's The Gilded Age, but she may best be known for her Tony Award-winning turn in Lincoln Center Theater's revival of The King and I. Other memorable credits include Kiss Me, Kate; The Bridges of Madison County; South Pacific; and The Light in the Piazza. In 2015, she made her Metropolitan Opera debut in Lehar's The Merry Widow and returned as Despina in Mozart's Così fan tutte. She makes her debut at The Barns following an appearance in Signature Theatre and Wolf Trap's Broadway in the Park on the Filene Center stage in 2022.

For tickets: click here.

PRÍNCIPE Y PRÍNCIPE (Prince & Prince)

PRÍNCIPE Y PRÍNCIPE (Prince & Prince)

GALA Hispanic Theatre - March 11, 2023 through March 25, 2023

Based on the children's book King and King by Linda Haan and Stern, Prince & Prince captures the charm of fairy tales at their finest. When a Queen calls together all the unmarried princesses in the land to meet her son, he must discover which will be his true love. But it may not be a princess he's searching for... A funny, sweet, and heartwarming celebration of love in all forms.

For tickets: click here.

Clyde's

Clyde's

Studio Theatre - March 01, 2023 through April 02, 2023

No one would accuse Clyde of having a soft heart. Sure, she hires former convicts for the greasy kitchen of her truck-stop sandwich joint, but she knows what they owe her and holds that power tight. Her line cooks might be stuck, but their hopes haven't flickered out yet, fed by tentative connections and a fierce competition to create the perfect sandwich. Pulitzer-Prize winner Lynn Nottage's sweet and savory comedy trades in wonder, Wonder Bread, and the healing powers of food.

For tickets: click here.

The High Ground

Pacific Overtures

The High Ground

Arena Stage - February 10, 2023 through April 02, 2023

More than a century after the Tulsa race massacre killed hundreds and destroyed the prosperous Greenwood District, a Black man in army garb still stands his ground on present-day Tulsa's Standpipe Hill. Traversing space and time, "The High Ground" is a lyrical story of the mysteries of love and loss, reminding us of what it takes to re-emerge from the devastation of a century, long after the embers have turned to ash.

For tickets: click here.

Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches

Pacific Overtures

Signature Theatre - March 07, 2023 through April 09, 2023

A stunning exploration of tradition and transformation based on historical events.In 1853, after 200 years of stability, Japan faces an American expedition determined to open the floating kingdom to trade. The isolationist islands reckoning with the unwelcome western influence is brilliantly illuminated through a kaleidoscope of stories about sailors, samurai, someone in a tree and two friends who choose radically different paths.This innovative epic of East meets West is one of Sondheims most ambitious and rarely produced musicals.One of the great musicals of our time. Variety

For tickets: click here.

Patrick Page Led KING LEAR & More Lead Washington DC's March Top Picks

Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches

Arena Stage - March 24, 2023 through April 23, 2023

Tony Kushners Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning drama Angels in America is one of the great epic American plays of this past century. We meet Louis and Prior and Harper and Joe, two couples whose relationships are on the rocks; the former because of Priors AIDS diagnosis and Louis inability to cope with illness, and the latter because of Joes closeted homosexuality and Harpers incessant fears and hallucinations. The brilliant Hungarian director and filmmaker Jnos Szsz will stage Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches in-the-round 30 years after its Broadway premiere.

For tickets: click here.

