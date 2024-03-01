THE LEHMAN TRILOGY & More Lead Washington, DC's March 2024 Top Theatre Shows

Washington, DC is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month.

See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Washington, DC for March 2024.

The Lehman Trilogy

Shakespeare Theatre Company - February 22, 2024 through March 30, 2024

Meet the Lehman brothers—immigrants building an American dream that crumbles into a chaotic nightmare for future generations. With a cast of three actors covering 160 years of family struggles, achievements, and missteps, this winner of the 2022 Tony Award for Best Play is a powerhouse cautionary narrative for our times. A captivating feat of storytelling, The Lehman Trilogy examines the double-edged sword of capitalism and personal choices that created the largest financial crisis in U.S. history so far.

Unknown Soldier

Arena Stage - March 29, 2023 through May 05, 2024

Cleaning out her grandmother’s home, Ellen Rabinowitz discovers the photograph of an anonymous soldier tucked away in a box of keepsakes. And so begins Unknown Soldier, a sweeping, elegiac musical from Daniel Goldstein and the late Michael Friedman on a woman’s journey to unearth the secrets of her family’s past… and which will chart her future.

Jersey Boys

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts - January 17, 2024 through March 24, 2024

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts is kicking off 2024 with phenomenal live theatre! Jersey Boys runs from Wednesday, January 17 through Sunday, March 24, 2024. Winner of Best Musical at both the Tony Awards and Olivier Awards, Jersey Boys takes you behind the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons to discover the secret of a 40-year friendship as the foursome work their way from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom. With the book by Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice, Music by Bob Gaudio and Lyrics by Bob Crewe, the captivating harmonies, timeless hits, and sensational performances will take you on an exhilarating ride through the golden era of rock ‘n’ roll. Enjoy electrifying performances of chart-topping hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Oh What A Night,” and “My Eyes Adored You,” which brought The Four Seasons the highest honor: induction into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame. Get ready to be transported to the world of sensational music as this iconic story is brought to life on the Riverside stage.

The incredible cast stars Gian Raffaele DiCostanzo as Frankie Valli, making his Riverside debut. Gian began his journey with Jersey Boys in 2019 onboard Norwegian Cruise Lines and has since been seen in several productions across the country as Frankie Valli. Starring alongside Gian are Calvin Malone as Tommy DeVito, Jarrett Bloom as Bob Gaudio, and Cooper Shaw as Nick Massi. The cast features Sarah Mae Andersen as Lorraine, Elizabeth C. Butler as Mary Delgado, Kevin Cleary as Nick DeVito (Nick Massi & Tommy DeVito u/s), PJ Freebourn as Bob Crewe, Colleen Kleveno as Francine, Ian Lane as Gyp DeCarlo, and Zachary Spafford as Joe Pesci (Frankie Valli u/s). The ensemble includes Chris Florio (Bob Gaudio u/s), Wilson Pezzuto, and Stephanie Wood.

Jersey Boys creative team is led by Riverside Center for the Performing Arts Producing Artistic Director Patrick A’Hearn, along with Associate Producing Artistic Director/Music Director Carson Eubank, and Director/Choreographer Patti D’Beck. Set Design by Frank Foster, Light Design by Mike Jarett, and Sound Engineer/Sound Designer is Cheyenne Tenda. Costume Designer is Erin Welsh, Properties Master is Claire Flores, and the Production Stage Manager is Alyssa Hill.

For tickets, contact the Box Office at (540) 370-4300 or go online at riversidedt.com. Regular price tickets: $65-$82. Discounted senior & group rates are available. Evening performances start at 7:30pm with dinner service beginning at 5:30pm on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Matinee performances start at 1:30pm with meal service beginning at 11:30am on Wednesday and 3:00pm on Sunday with dinner service beginning at 1:00pm.

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts is located in historic Stafford County just off I-95 in Fredericksburg, Virginia and produces the best of Broadway’s plays and musicals each year. Follow Riverside Center on Facebook (facebook.com/riversidecenter), X, previously named Twitter (@riversidecpa98), Instagram (@riversidecpa), and YouTube (RiversideCenter) for behind-the-scenes info, photos, and fun throughout the year. For a complete list of shows, show times, pricing, and more information about the season, visit www.riversidedt.com.

Mindplay

Arena Stage - January 19, 2024 through March 03, 2024

Drama Desk Award–nominated theatermaker and mentalist Vinny DePonto guides us on an entirely new theatrical event in which your thoughts play a leading role. A “warmly inviting, nostalgia-ridden, gem of a performance” (BroadwayWorld), Mindplay masterfully blurs the line between illusion and reality. Escape into the expansive beauty of imagination and bask in the ephemeral and surprising nature of memory.

Merrily We Roll Along

Keegan Theatre - February 03, 2024 through March 10, 2024

The authors of the landmark musical COMPANY reunite to turn the traditional showbiz musical on its head in this thrilling and compelling Broadway fable about friendship, compromise, and the high price of success. Stephen Sondheim and George Furth expertly blend the excitement and energy of a backstage musical with a poignant and emotional contemporary story about the importance of staying true to one’s ideals.

The Sensational Sea Mink-ettes

Woolly Mammoth Theatre - February 04, 2024 through March 03, 2024

Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company presents the world premiere of Virginia-born playwright Vivian J.O. Barnes play that follows an HBCU dance team as they prepare for their homecoming performance. The Sensational Sea Mink-ettesare days away from their homecoming performance and the pressure is on. The student body, the administration, the alumni, and their familiesare all expecting perfection. As the big day creeps closer,the women must contend with flaring tempers and bodies pushed to their limits. Together, they explore what it takes to be a successful and supportive team — all while dealing with some unusual circumstances.

The Book of Mormon

The National Theatre - March 05, 2024 through March 17, 2024

The New York Times calls it “the best musical of this century.” The Washington Post says, “It is the kind of evening that restores your faith in musicals.” And Entertainment Weekly says, “Grade A: the funniest musical of all time.” Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show calls it “Genius. Brilliant. Phenomenal.” It’s THE BOOK OF MORMON, the nine-time Tony Award® winning Best Musical.

This outrageous musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. With standing room only productions in London, on Broadway, and across North America, THE BOOK OF MORMON has truly become an international sensation. Contains explicit language.

Little Shop of Horrors

Ford's Theatre - March 15, 2024 through May 18, 2024

Little Shop of Horrors is a nonstop blast, sci-fi horror comedy, love story and rock musical that has become one of the most treasured pieces of American musical theatre. Little Shop pays homage to doo-wop and Motown recordings. The story follows a luckless florist shop worker, Seymour, who raises a wisecracking carnivorous plant – Audrey II – that develops a craving for human blood. He delights in the fame and fortune that his leafy, ever-growing friend attracts, while trying to show his co-worker Audrey that she is the girl of his dreams. As Seymour discovers Audrey II’s out-of-this-world origins and intent toward world domination, he learns the lesson: “Don’t feed the plants!” Join us for the return of Little Shop to our historic theatre, directed by Kevin S. McAllister (The Wiz, Ragtime).

Trinity Irish Dance Company

Center for the Arts at George Mason University - March 24, 2024 through March 24, 2024

“Elevate, engage, empower.” That is the mission of Chicago’s boundary-pushing, genre-defying Trinity Irish Dance Company. The internationally praised company brilliantly fuses traditional Irish step dance with contemporary movement for a high octane, syncopated experience that is “impossibly complex” (The New York Times) and “irresistible” (Dance Magazine). With 16 dancers and a live musical ensemble, Trinity Irish Dance Company performs a captivating and joyous program that blends sheer percussive power with aerial grace. Celebrate Irish traditions with Trinity Irish Dance Company’s “sophisticated and commanding” (Los Angeles Times) take on the globally loved traditional Celtic form.

