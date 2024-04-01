UNKNOWN SOLIDER & More Lead Washington, DC's March 2024 Top Theatre Shows

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Washington, DC is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

This month DC audiences are in for an exciting lineup, including groundbreaking work at Arena Stage, incredible dance performances, a high-flying national tour giving a classic musical a fresh, new take and more.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month.

See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Washington, DC for April 2024.

Unknown Soldier

Arena Stage - March 29, 2023 through May 05, 2024

Cleaning out her grandmother’s home, Ellen Rabinowitz discovers the photograph of an anonymous soldier tucked away in a box of keepsakes. And so begins Unknown Soldier, a sweeping, elegiac musical from Daniel Goldstein and the late Michael Friedman on a woman’s journey to unearth the secrets of her family’s past… and which will chart her future.

The cast includes Riglee Ruth Bryson (Annie North American Tour) as Lucy Rabinowitz/Young Ellen, Adam Chanler-Berat (Broadway’s Peter and the Starcatcher, Arena’s Next to Normal) as Andrew, Lora Lee Gayer (Broadway’s Holiday Inn) as Ellen Rabinowitz, Nehal Joshi (Broadway’s The Phantom of the Opera, Arena’s Catch Me If You Can) as Doctor, and four-time Tony Award nominee Judy Kuhn (Broadway’s Fun Home) as Lucy Anderson.

For tickets: click here.

Little Shop of Horrors

Ford's Theatre - March 15, 2024 through May 18, 2024

Little Shop of Horrors is a nonstop blast, sci-fi horror comedy, love story and rock musical that has become one of the most treasured pieces of American musical theatre. Little Shop pays homage to doo-wop and Motown recordings. The story follows a luckless florist shop worker, Seymour, who raises a wisecracking carnivorous plant – Audrey II – that develops a craving for human blood. He delights in the fame and fortune that his leafy, ever-growing friend attracts, while trying to show his co-worker Audrey that she is the girl of his dreams. As Seymour discovers Audrey II’s out-of-this-world origins and intent toward world domination, he learns the lesson: “Don’t feed the plants!”

Little Shop of Horrors is a delightful comedy by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, who were responsible for Disney hits including The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, and Aladdin.

For tickets: click here.

Martha Graham Dance Company

Center for the Arts at George Mason University - April 13, 2024 through April 13, 2024

The revolutionary Martha Graham Dance Company—the oldest modern dance ensemble in the country—returns to the Center for the Arts with a program that showcases the company’s legacy through iconic classics and new work. The evening opens with a special performance of one of Graham’s earliest works, Steps in the Street, danced entirely by students of the Mason Dance Company. Next members of the Martha Graham Dance Company perform Agnes De Mille’s tour de force, Rodeo. Set to music by famed American composer Aaron Copland, Rodeo broke ground in 1942 by including tap dance and indigenous folk dance alongside classical ballet.

For tickets: click here.

At the Wedding

Studio Theatre - March 13, 2024 through April 21, 2024

Carlo crashes her ex’s wedding with three simple goals: Don’t get drunk. Don’t make any kids cry. Don’t try to win back the bride, no matter how boring the groom is. (She’ll ultimately fail at all three.) A very, very funny play about loneliness, estrangement, and a slow-burn romance with being alive.

For tickets: click here.

They're Playing Our Song

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts - April 03, 2024 through May 12, 2024

Just in time to celebrate spring, Riverside Center for the Performing Arts presents They’re Playing Our Song from Wednesday, April 3 through Sunday, May 12, 2024. With the book by Neil Simon, music by Marvin Hamlisch, and lyrics by Carole Bayer Sager, this enchanting musical shines the spotlight on the quirky yet endearing relationship between two talented songwriters. Their creative collaboration takes center stage, weaving a tale of romance, humor, and self-discovery that is inspired by Hamlisch and Sagers’ own relationship. Memorable songs include, “They’re Playing My Song”, “If He Really Knew Me”, “Just for Tonight”, and “I Still Believe in Love.”

For tickets: click here.

Peter Pan

The National Theatre - April 09, 2024 through April 21, 2024

This high-flying musical has been thrilling audiences of all ages for close to 70 years and is now being brought back to life in a new adaptation by celebrated playwright Larissa FastHorse, directed by Emmy Award-winner Lonny Price and choreography by Lorin Latarro. The adventure begins when PETER PAN and his mischievous fairy sidekick, Tinker Bell, visit the bedroom of the Darling children late one night. With a sprinkle of pixie dust and a few happy thoughts, the children are taken on a magical journey they will never forget. This extraordinary musical full of excitement and adventure features iconic and timeless songs including “I’m Flying”, “I Gotta Crow”, “I Won’t Grow Up” and “Neverland”. PETER PAN embraces the child in us all so go on a journey from the second star to the right and straight on ‘til morning – your entire family will be Hooked!

Get a first look at the cast featuring Nolan Almeida, Cody Garcia, Hawa Kamara, and Raye Zaragoza in action.

For tickets: click here.

Looking to include your shows? Submit them to our listings here.