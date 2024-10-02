PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Comes to Theater J

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Beginning on Oct 30 and running through November 24, 2024, Theater J brings the timely and important Prayer for the French Republic to the stage. Written by the highly acclaimed playwright Joshua Harmon, the play was a Broadway hit, a Tony Award nominee and won the inaugural Trish Vradenburg Jewish Play Prize. Press Night will take place at Theater J on November 4 at 7:00pm.

Prayer for the French Republic follows the Benhamou family who have lived in Paris for five generations. A visit from their American cousin, Molly, is quickly overshadowed by an antisemitic attack on the family’s son, Daniel. The turmoil of the event awakens even the most dormant fears as each family member advocates for ways to move forward – or away. Just outside their window, the mounting pressure of Marine Le Pen’s extreme views winning over the populace shows no signs of waning. As the family references the choices of generations before, time bends to bring the characters forward, echoing the same questions. Past and present play out simultaneously, revealing our questions have been here before, but the answers have yet to arrive. This award-winning epic family drama breaks open the global question “Where are we safe?”

“Prayer for the French Republic will open just prior to the election, and its ideas are deeply relevant to our present moment," says Theater J Artistic Director, Hayley Finn. “I truly believe this is one of the most important Jewish plays in modern history.”

Aside from Prayer for the French Republic, New York City-based Playwright Joshua Harmon is known for the plays Bad Jew and Significant Other. A graduate of Juilliard, Harmon has received two Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Play, along with two Outer Critics Circle Awards for Outstanding Off-Broadway Play. His work has graced the stage across the United States and in over a dozen countries.

The cast includes Dani Stoller (Elodie), a Helen Hayes Award winning actress, making her first return to Theater J since her performance in the critically adored Hester Street. Another actor making a return to Theater J is Ethan J. Miller (playing two roles as Daniel and Lucien), who previously starred in This Much I Know. The cast will be rounded out by Cody Nickell (Patrick), Jourdan Lewanda (Molly), Stephen Patrick Martin (Adolphe/Pierre), Brigit Cleary (Irma), Jeremy Crawford (as young Pierre), Ariel Eliaz(Charles Benhamou) and Danielle Skraastad (Marcelle Benhamou).

To purchase tickets for Prayer for the French Republic, please visit theaterj.org or call the ticket office at 202-777-3210. Single ticket prices for regular tickets start at $49. Discount tickets are available for groups of 8+, EDCJCC members, preview performances, students, educators, military personnel and U.S. Veterans. $5 Community Access Tickets are available to individuals who receive government assistance through state-issued EBT cards (EBT is not accepted as a form of payment, only as proof of status).

Comments