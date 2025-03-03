ONCE UPON A TIME…AND TWO ARE THREE! Comes to GALA Hispanic Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



GALA Hispanic Theatre will present the U.S. premiere of Once Upon a Time…And Two Are Three! by acclaimed Dominican playwright Manuel Chapuseaux. Directed by Esteban Marmolejo-Suárez, a Colombian American theatre artist making his GALA directorial debut, this vibrant bilingual production runs from March 15 to March 29, 2025 at GALA Theatre.

Blending history, myth, and folklore, Once Upon a Time…And Two Are Three! brings to life the fusion of cultures that shaped Latin America. Through enchanting stories and spirited performances, the play celebrates the rich heritage of Spain, Africa, and Pre-Columbian America, honoring the traditions that continue to define us today. With humor, heart, and magical storytelling, these captivating tales introduce young audiences to the power of cultural identity and shared history.

Student matinees for Once Upon a Time…And Two Are Three! are scheduled weekdays from March 17-21 and March 24-28 at 10:30 am. Public performances are Saturday, March 15, 22, and 29 at 3 pm. This family show is about 55 minutes and suitable for ages 5 and up! For more information, go to the GALA website under Education.

The ensemble features company member Delbis Cardona, last seen in GALita’s Don Quijote & Sancho Panza: Nuevas Andanzas and GALA’s The Palacios Sisters. Joining him is Rodin Ruiz, who appeared in GALita’s Prince & Prince. Making their GALA debut are Belén Tarifa and Doménica Pratt.

The creative team includes Scenic Design by Matt Liptak, Costume Design by Rukiya Henry Fields, Lighting & Projections Design by Arthur Kohn, Puppet Styling by Genna Beth Davidson, Sound Design by Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola, and Properties Design by Tessa Grippaudo. Grace Rodríguez is Stage Manager, Matty Griffith is Technical Director, Ilyana Rose-Dávila is Production Manager, and Camilo Montoya is Company Manager.

Manuel Chapuseaux (Playwright) is an actor, director, and theater instructor from the Dominican Republic who founded Teatro Gayumba with actress Nives Santana. The duo have represented their country in festivals throughout Latin America and in the United States. In addition to Once Upon a Time... And Two Are Three!, Manuel wrote El manual del teatrero, a book for groups interested in teatro popular, which seeks to resolve social issues and often involves the audience in the performance.

Esteban Marmolejo-Suárez (Director) (he/him/él) is a Colombian American director based in the Washington metropolitan area. Directing credits include La Llorona (We Happy Few), Klecksography (Rorschach Theater), Just Like Us, Chimichangas and Zoloft (George Mason University). Assistant directing credits include 22+ Weddings of Hugo and Don Quijote y Sancho Panza Nuevas Andanzas (GALA). He is a BFA graduate of George Mason University’s School of Theater.

