NextStop Theatre Welcomes Heather Lanza As New Producing Artistic Director

NextStop Theatre Company has announced the appointment of Heather Lanza as its new Producing Artistic Director. Lanza, an accomplished NYC-based director, producer, and arts educator, will succeed Evan Hoffmann, who has served as Producing Artistic Director for the past twelve years.

With an extensive background in directing and new play development, Lanza brings a wealth of experience to NextStop Theatre. Her work has been premiered and workshopped at some of New York's most renowned venues, including Juilliard, Waterwell, HERE Arts Center, and The Davenport, as well as regional stages like Virginia Children's Theater and RedHouse Arts Center. Lanza's passion for original works and her commitment to theatre education are at the core of her artistic vision. As she takes the helm at NextStop Theatre, she aims to build on the company's reputation for bold, community-centered programming.

Board Member Lisa Merkel expressed her enthusiasm for Lanza's appointment: "I am thrilled to welcome Heather Lanza as NextStop Theatre's new Producing Artistic Director. Her leadership, vision, and dedication to amplifying underrepresented voices align perfectly with the mission of our theatre company. We look forward to seeing the impact of her leadership on our productions and the broader community.”

Heather Lanza shared her excitement, saying, “It is an incredible honor to be the next Producing Artistic Director at NextStop Theatre. I'm excited to build on the remarkable legacy of Evan Hoffmann and the artistic community he has nurtured at NextStop. I believe theatre is essential for creating meaningful connections, building empathy, and validating every experience through storytelling. I am so thankful for my experience both as a freelance director and a co-leader of the non-profit theater company Waterwell in New York City, and truly cannot wait to continue to build off these experiences with the amazing team at NextStop. Having family here in Northern Virginia, I know Herndon and its surrounding communities are unique in that they are connected to our nation's capital, yet deeply rooted in the broader American experience. I'm eager to lead NextStop's next chapter, creating programming that not only celebrates this diversity but also sparks dialogue and even deeper community connections."

Evan Hoffmann, reflecting on his tenure, shared, “Leading NextStop Theatre for the last twelve years has been one of the greatest honors of my life. Together, we have brought so many stories to life, nurtured amazing local talent, and built a thriving theatre community in Herndon that has served thousands of patrons throughout the Northern Virginia region and beyond. It's

been an incredible journey, but every journey has its chapters, and we're ready to mark the beginning of a new one. Heather Lanza not only brings incredible credentials as an arts leader, but also a truly inspiring passion for directing, theatre education, and new play development. I'm genuinely thrilled to see what's ahead.”

Arian Moayed, Co-Founder and Board Chair of Waterwell expressed her enthusiasm for Lanza's move to NextStop, saying, "We are absolutely thrilled for Heather Lanza as she takes on the role of Producing Artistic Director at NextStop Theatre Company. At Waterwell, Heather's leadership and artistic vision left an indelible mark on our organization and our students, transforming our educational programs at the Professional Performing Arts School into something truly magical. Her grace, composure, and ability to inspire creativity and hope in others are unparalleled. We can't wait to see the incredible work she will accomplish at NextStop, and we are so proud to have been a part of her journey."

Lanza joins NextStop Theatre at a time of exciting growth, with NextStop's season including the regional premiere of The Shawshank Redemption, directed by Hoffmann, and other highly anticipated programming. As she steps into this new role, she is eager to deepen the theatre's connection to the Northern Virginia community while continuing to explore innovative artistic endeavors.

For more information on Heather Lanza and upcoming productions, please visit NextStopTheatre.org or follow on social media.

ABOUT NEXTSTOP:

NextStop Theatre Company is an award-winning professional theatre company in the heart of Herndon, VA. Located minutes away from Reston Town Center, Historic Downtown Herndon, Dulles Airport, and the Herndon Silver Line Metro Station, the company has established a strong regional reputation for producing critically acclaimed productions and educational programs, while showcasing a wide array of local talent and arts relevant to the community.

