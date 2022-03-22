New Rock Cold War Era Musical RADIO 930 Industry Presentation Announced

The new musical Radio 930 (Nine -Three - Oh) will have an invitation-only industry presentation on April 8th & 9th at The Catholic University of America Rome School of Music, Drama & Art in Washington DC.

Inspired by true events, Radio 930 is set in East Berlin, 1981. Behind the Berlin Wall, a group of young rebels (The Bricks) broadcast outlawed rock & roll music from a pirate radio station in an effort to bring about social and political change. Meanwhile the Heidts, a family born of resistance to the Nazis and now loyal to the East German regime, struggle to create normalcy for their 11-year-old daughter, who is relentlessly indoctrinated by the State, and their son, a Stasi operative who falls in love with the illegal music, the rebels, and the woman he's been sent to spy on.

Radio 930 will be directed by David Ruttura (Associate Director on Broadway for Beautiful (Broadway and National Tour), Network, School of Rock, Follies. Directing credits include NYC's Chick Flick and regional productions of Memphis, Million Dollar Quartet, Priscilla: Queen of the Desert. Radio 930 features music and lyrics by Jonathan Larson Grant recipient and ASCAP Plus Award winner, Gaby Alter (Nobody Loves You, Band Geeks), with a book by Josh Billig (Dramaworld - Seasons 1 & 2 currently streaming on Amazon's IMDb TV), Musical Direction by Geoffrey Ko (Be More Chill, Broadway Bounty Hunter, and the Broadway-bound, The Notebook), and Choreography by Catholic University alum, Patrick O'Neill (Associate Choreographer School of Rock- Broadway, Associate Choreographer, Broadway-bound The Heart of Rock & Roll celebrating the music of Huey Lewis and the News). This presentation is General Managed by LDK Productions/Lisa Dozier.

This special developmental workshop presentation will feature a company of eighteen, including four-time Helen Hayes Award nominee, Tracy Lynn Olivera, and Evan Casey (The Capitol Steps), along with students from Catholic University and Howard University.

Nancy Paris and Charles Yurick, who conceived the musical, describe the show's relevance. "In the United States, we are facing a 'patriotism crisis.' One side believes that being a patriot means unquestioning loyalty to their own idea of America, and to a specific leader. The other side believes being a patriot means being inclusive, extending American ideals to reflect a changing world. In light of the recent events in Ukraine, we now find ourselves facing a world that is more uncertain, more volatile, and more divided than it has been in decades. These conflicts directly parallel the two opposing sides in our story."

Bryan Lilley, head of the Musical Theater program at Catholic University says, "This is an incredible opportunity for our students. It's very exciting that they get to participate in the development of new work. We're thrilled to be working with a New York-based company and creative team whose plans include a future Broadway production. It's a win-win for everyone involved."

For more information visit: www.radio930.com.