National Philharmonic Celebrates the Season With Handel's MESSIAH

The National Philharmonic celebrates the holiday season with the largest presentation of "Hallelujah! Handel's Messiah" in the Washington area on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 8 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 22 at 3 p.m. at The Music Center at Strathmore, which will be decorated in holiday trimmings.

The chorus and orchestra of nearly 200 are joined for the first time by eight talented local high school singers. First premiered in 1741, George Frideric Handel's Messiah is one of the most iconic holiday classical selections of all time. The epic oratorio will be performed by The National Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorale and conducted by Chorale Artistic Director Stan Engebretson, who will be joined by internationally acclaimed soprano Esther Heideman, mezzo-soprano Magdalena Wór, tenor Matthew Smith, and baritone Hunter Enoch in this moving holiday favorite.

The musical masterpiece was originally an Easter offering and became a Christmas production in the 19th century. It has been performed continually since its composition 277 years ago. The concert will feature such timeless highlights as "And the Glory of the Lord" and the "Hallelujah Chorus," as well as "Bass Aria - The Trumpet Shall Sound," performed by National Philharmonic Orchestra principal trumpeter Chris Gekker. The Washington Post calls these performances "phenomenal."

A pre-concert lecture will take place 6:45-7:15 p.m. on Saturday, and 1:45-2:15 p.m. on Sunday. Ticket prices are $29-$69, free for young people 7-17. There is a new 25% discount for military and veterans. Strathmore is located at 5301 Tuckerman Lane, North Bethesda. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit nationalphilharmonic.org or call 301.581.5100.

"This year we are joined by high school choral scholars from across Montgomery County, who are singing this work for the first time. It is wonderful to see these generations performing side by side as we build our choral legacy, passing the experience of Messiah on to future generations in Montgomery County." Said Stan Engebretson, National Philharmonic Chorale Artistic Director.

The high school choral scholars program draws eight singers from local schools, including Montgomery Blair, Northwood, Wheaton, Sherwood, Richard Montgomery, and St. Mary's Ryken.

German-born Handel (1685-1759) composed Messiah in an impressive 24 days. Statistics have placed the total number of notes in the oratorio at approximately a quarter of a million, which means Handel would have to write an average of 15 notes per minute, for 10 hours straight every day. The London premiere of Messiah took place at Covent Garden on March 23, 1743, almost a full year after the Dublin premiere. It was performed as an Easter offering until it was adapted in the 19th century as a Christmas season performance in England and the United States. Legend has it that, during the "Hallelujah" chorus, King George II was so moved that he stood up, even though there is no evidence that he was ever present at that or any other performance of the oratorio. Since then, nevertheless, a tradition was established (mentioned for the first time in 1756) of standing during this portion of the oratorio. Handel gave a total of 36 performances of Messiah from 1742 to 1759, the year of his death. His fondness for Messiah is also attested by the fact that, eight days before he died, frail and blind, he insisted upon attending its performance at the Theatre Royal in Covent Garden.





