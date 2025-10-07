National Chamber Ensemble to Open Season With PARISIAN DREAMS: RAVEL AND SAINT-SAËNS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The National Chamber Ensemble will launch its 2025-2026 season with Parisian Dreams: Ravel and Saint-Saëns on Saturday, November 8, 2025 at 7:30 PM at the Gunston Arts Center - Theater 1. This elegant evening transports audiences to the glamour and charm of turn-of-the-century Paris in a program celebrating French sophistication, lyricism, and innovation.

The concert pays tribute to the 150th birthday of Maurice Ravel, featuring some of his most beloved and exotic works, including the sensual Habanera, the stately Pavane, the sparkling Le Tombeau de Couperin, and the brilliant Alborada del gracioso for solo piano. Completing the program is the passionate Piano Quartet in B-flat Major by Camille Saint-Saëns, showcasing French romanticism at its most dazzling.

The evening opens with the lively Rondeau by Cécile Chaminade, the first woman composer awarded the Legion d'Honneur, whose music embodies both charm and brilliance. Together, these works create an immersive journey through the lush textures and emotional depth of French impressionism and romanticism.

Performing are acclaimed NCE musicians:

Carlos César Rodríguez, piano

Leo Sushansky, violin & artistic director

Uri Wassertzug, viola

Steven Honigberg, cello

"We are thrilled to begin our 19th season with music that captures the essence of Parisian elegance and imagination," says Artistic Director Leo Sushansky. "It is a celebration of timeless artistry, beauty, and innovation that continues to inspire."