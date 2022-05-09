NOW Dedicates 10th Anniversary To The Climate Crisis

On Thursday, May 26, New Orchestra of Washington presents The Time is NOW, a concert that celebrates the organization's 10th anniversary while dedicating that performance to the most urgent issue in the next decade ahead, our environment.

The performance will take place at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts Terrace Theater, beginning at 6:30pm with a special pre-concert discussion featuring composer Joseph Turrin, narrator and conservationist David Rockefeller, Jr., philanthropist Susan Rockefeller, and NOW Artistic Director and conductor Alejandro Hernandez-Valdez. The concert will follow at 7:30 PM.

The program for the evening includes Threnody to Toki by Takashi Yoshimatsu-a lament for an endangered Japanese bird, Equinox by Joseph Turrin-a celebration of all life on earth, and That, which makes the vastness bearable by Turrin-about the connection between science, nature, and our human experience. The final piece of the concert is the full, original version of Appalachian Spring by Aaron Copland, to bookend NOW's beginning and the milestone season, as the same piece was performed at NOW's very first concert in June 2012.

"Through the transformative power of music, NOW would like to inspire its community to recognize the environmental problems faced by all life on earth," says Alejandro Hernandez-Valdez who will conduct the 10th anniversary concert. "If we act now, it's not too late to create change for a better future for our planet."

Standard Tickets are $45, $59 for premium and $15 for students. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit: https://neworchestraofwashington.org/concerts/2022/5/26/the-time-is-now

*This performance is an external rental presented in coordination with the Kennedy Center Campus Rentals Office and is not produced by the Kennedy Center.