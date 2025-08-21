Mosaic Theater Company Promotes Chelsea Radigan And Shayna O’Neill To Leadership Roles

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Mosaic Theater Company will enter its 11th season with two key promotions in its Artistic and Production Department. Chelsea Radigan will move from Artistic Producer to Associate Artistic Director, while Shayna O’Neill will take on the role of Director of Stage and Production Management after serving as Resident Stage Manager.

With these changes, Mosaic will deepen the connections between education, engagement, new play development, and artistic programming. The promotions round out the Artistic & Production Department under Artistic Director Reginald L. Douglas, now entering his fourth season at the helm.

“Leading Mosaic alongside Chelsea Radigan and Shayna O’Neill has been a true professional highlight of my career,” Douglas said. “These artist-leaders have exemplified Mosaic's mission through their kindness, professionalism, and deep care for our artists and local community. All of the wins Mosaic has achieved in recent years have had the magic touch of Chelsea and Shay on them, and I am grateful for their partnership and friendship. Our 2025–2026 season promises to be another banner year because of their and our full team’s consistent hard work and dedication.”

As Associate Artistic Director, Radigan will manage casting and creative team hiring as lead producer of artistic activities, serve as lead dramaturg on productions and new play development projects, and continue to foster relationships with DC’s cultural community. She will also collaborate with Douglas on season planning while developing and directing select projects of her own.

“Mosaic is my artistic home in every sense of the word,” Radigan said. “I feel so lucky to have the opportunity to deepen the reach and impact of its mission in this new role—and to do so alongside some of the most generous and galvanizing colleagues and artists in the field is such a gift.”

In her new role as Director of Stage and Production Management, O’Neill will oversee the hiring and training of stage managers and crew members, manage artist contracts, and serve as liaison with the Atlas Performing Arts Center and other vendors.

“I couldn’t be luckier to work at Mosaic, where I’ve been empowered to cultivate work spaces and processes that truly prioritize and support artists as human beings first and foremost,” O’Neill said. “It’s a privilege to take on this new title and continue to collaborate with my talented colleagues on exciting new and contemporary theatre.”

Radigan and O’Neill will serve in leadership alongside Douglas and Director of Production Chris Banks, supported by the full Artistic & Production Team, including Jacob Ettkin, Grace Carter, Sierra Young, Bex Vega, Ian Vespermann, and Pierce Stoneburner.

Mosaic’s 2025–2026 Season

Dodi & Diana

By Kareem Fahmy

Directed by Reginald L. Douglas

September 4–28, 2025

A Case for the Existence of God

By Samuel D. Hunter

Directed by Danilo Gambini

November 13–December 7, 2025

Book and Lyrics by Psalmayene 24

Directed by Reginald L. Douglas

March 26–April 26, 2026

Precarious

By Steph Del Rosso

Directed by Jaki Bradley

June 4–28, 2026