Mosaic Theater Artistic Director Ari Roth Resigns

Ari Roth, Artistic Director of Mosaic Theater Company has resigned, after he created the company almost six years ago.

The Mosaic Theater Company has released the following statement:

"Dear Friend

I wrote to you in July about Mosaic's ongoing work to meet this unprecedented moment. That work continues and I have never been prouder to be part of the Mosaic community. At every level of this organization there have been hard, forward-looking discussions about who we are, what we do, and what we stand for.

As Ari Roth shared in our July newsletter: "In this unprecedented moment, forged by a pandemic, a recession, and a much-too-delayed national dialogue on race and equity, those closest to the work must step back to ensure an objective evaluation of how our mission and values are manifested, not just externally in our programing, but also internally in our culture."

Roth was granted a three-month sabbatical to engage in research, reflection, exploration of management skills and abilities, etc. as Mosaic continued a review of the organizational processes that best allow the Theater Company to fully realize its unique mission, values, and goals.

As I stated at the time, "In partnership with the staff and artists who represent the true lifeblood of Mosaic, the Board of Directors remains committed to ensuring that we emerge from this moment stronger than ever. While our stages may be dark, the work continues."

Coming out of our Summer and Fall of introspection and planning, Mosaic is committed more than ever to the path forward. This future will not look the same, as the world doesn't look the same.

We are evolving.

We are growing.

We are doing that as a team of artists, staff, board and you (our stakeholders).

As part of this next phase, Artistic Director Ari Roth will be leaving Mosaic to pursue new opportunities. Following all due process and a full consideration of his thoughts, and with a sincere thanks to Ari for being the spark that launched Mosaic, The Board of Directors unanimously voted to accept his resignation. His is a legacy of creativity, drive and passion that helped shape this theater company. We will always be grateful for his commitment to Mosaic, and to the arts community in this region and beyond.

As for the future of Mosaic, we have an engaged staff, a committed board, incredible artists, and are in the midst of an updated strategic planning process supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies. This process - which will remain comprehensive, inclusive and transparent - will continue to guide our path.

In short, we are in very good shape.

We believe now more than ever in the transformative power of art. Our mission continues, and our resolve has never been stronger to fully embrace our responsibility to produce art to be transformational, thought-provoking, and socially relevant to both contemporary issues and to the legacy of historical issues that remain at the intersection of conflict and society.

Accordingly, I am pleased to share the exciting programming updates below from the incredible Mosaic team. We look forward to seeing you online, and - when conditions allow - back together in person.

Bill Tompkins , Mosaic Theater Board Chair"

