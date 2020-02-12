Monumental Theatre Company Will Present the Regional Premiere of HEAD OVER HEELS

Head Over Heels, a jukebox musical comedy featuring music by The Go-Go's, will launch its first D.C. metro area production opening Monumental Theater Company's 2020 season. With a book by James Magruder, adaptation by Jeff Whitty and a plot based on Sir Philip Sidney's The Countess of Pembroke's Arcadia; Head Over Heels features the all the drama of a 16-century romance with a queer twist. Set in the fantastical land of Arcadia, a fateful prophecy is delivered to the king which will send each character on a journey of self-discovery in order to save the kingdom and find their true love. Head Over Heels will be directed by Co-Artistic Director Jimmy Mavrikes, with music direction by Marika Countouris, and runs March 5 through March 23, 2020.

"We're excited to bring this unique material to the D.C. area," said Director Jimmy Mavrikes, "This show features a nonbinary main character, Pythio, a first for a broadway musical." Head Over Heels also features several other queer-identified characters and relationships.

The cast features Brice Guerriere as Basilius, Candice Shedd-Thompson as Gynecia, Rachel Barlaam as Pamela, Lauren Farnell as Philoclea, Greg Atkin as Dametas, Adelina Mitchell as Mopsa, John Sygar as Musidorus and Topher Williams as Pythio. Savina Barini, Richard Blagrove, Cam Shegogue and Morgan Kelleher round out the ensemble. Marianna Ceccatti, Brett Klock, Joe McAlonan and Kaeli Patchen are understudies.

"This musical brings together timeless bops of The Go-Go's, heightened faux-shakespearean language, and gender dynamics of modern relationships" said Music Director Marika Countouris, "With it's cross-generational appeal, Head Over Heels has something in it for everyone!"

Set Designer James Raymond, Lighting Designer Venus Gulbranson, Sound Designer Tosi Olufolabi, Props Designer Rich Farella, Costume Designer Jenn Pinkos and Choreographer Ahmad Maaty also lend their talents to Monumental Theatre Company's Head Over Heels.

Head Over Heels runs from March 5 through March 23, 2020, at the Ainslie Arts Center on the campus of Episcopal High School- located at 3900 West Braddock Road, Alexandria, Virginia 22304. Tickets can be purchased online via Monumental Theatre Company's website.

Monumental Theatre Company's 2020 season also includes hit comedy musical The Drowsy Chaperone and Jason Robert Brown-penned favorite Songs for a New World. Individual tickets and season passes are available online via Monumental Theatre Company's website.





Related Articles Shows View More Washington, DC Stories

More Hot Stories For You