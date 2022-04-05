Kennedy Center Announces the 2022-2023 Ballet and Dance Season

Cultural vibrancy and exemplary artistry from world-class companies and artists will grace the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts' stages during its 2022-2023 ballet and dance season, announced today. A season displaying a wide spectrum of movementbased arts will intrigue audiences with literary and contemporary narratives, deep explorations of the intersection of dance and technology, and the celebration of diverse backgrounds, wellknown historical figures, and a range of cultural traditions. Subscriptions for the 2022-2023 season are now available here or by calling (202) 416-8500.

"Audiences will be immersed in the innate rhythms and cadences of movement through the extraordinary scope of preeminent choreographers from across the globe during this season." said Alicia Adams, Vice President of Dance and International Programming. "As we look beyond 2 the 50th Anniversary of the Kennedy Center, the dance season continues to build upon its legacy of presenting a dynamic range of diverse companies and artists. We are also elated to be cocommissioners on a new work, and for the first time,to present one of Canada's leading contemporary Indigenous dance companies."

"This season we strive to go beyond the purely traditional and expand our understanding of ballet in a three-fold way," stated Jane Rabinovitz, Director of Dance Programming. "We hope our audiences will appreciate the variety of offerings on display this season and will take notice of a wider array of ballet aesthetics from contemporary to classical and an expansion of our ballet cannon through the presentation of new literary stories. As we aim to highlight works from a larger pool of companies from across more regions of the United States and Europe, we look forward to sharing these innovative works with audiences in our Opera House and Eisenhower Theater."

The ballet season, with live music by the Center's own Kennedy Center Opera House Orchestra, kicks off with the Kennedy Center debut of Monaco's national ballet company, Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo. The season also includes the returns of National Ballet of China as the cornerstone of the Center's 2023 Lunar New Year festivities, and perennial Kennedy Center favorites New York City Ballet and American Ballet Theatre. Continuing the Center's explorations of American Nutcrackers, Kansas City Balletreturns for the Center's holiday season. Two literary classics told through a contemporary lens then take center stage in the spring with the return of The Joffrey Ballet, marking its first full-week, non-Nutcracker engagement since 1997, with Anna Karenina, and a long awaited East Coast premiere from Scottish Ballet, which coincides with the 70th Anniversary of the play, The Crucible.

Audiences will experience a robust dance season as it commences in October with the returns of renowned companies Mark Morris Dance Group, who will bring Morris' newest work-a Kennedy Center co-commission-celebrating the music of Burt Bacharach, and the revered Cloud Gate Dance Theatre of Taiwan. Internationally acclaimed companies Ballet Flamenco Sara Baras and Compagnie Käfig also mark their return along with one of the most prominent Latinx dance companies in the U.S., Ballet Hispánico, whichwill bring its first evening-length commissioned work. In addition, all-time favorite the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater returns for its annual engagement and Canada's leading company of contemporary Indigenous performance, Red Sky Performance, makes its Kennedy Center debut.

The annual Local Dance Commissioning Project(LDCP), which supports and fosters new dance works by Washington, D.C. metro area artists, expands this season, providing significant monetary support to the commission awardee. The program will use the REACH as a platform for discovery and opportunity throughout the residency months, with a finished product 3 culminating in a presentation in the Terrace Theater, Family Theater, or Millennium Stage. Further details about the 2022-2023 recipient and their work will be announced at a later date. In addition, National Dance Day, the annual free all-day event celebrating the art form, will take place on September 17, 2022. The Kennedy Center, in association with American Dance Movement and in conjunction with Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton, will again partner for the 12th year.

Throughout the season, the Center's Education Division offers numerous events connected to the work happening on stage including masterclasses, conversations, panels, artist talks, family dance workshops, and more.

The Kennedy Center continues to prioritize the health and safety of artists, staff, and patrons. Current protocols can be found here and will continue to be updated as they evolve.

The 2022-2023 Kennedy Center Ballet and Dance Season

2022-2023ANNUAL LOCAL DANCE COMMISSIONING PROJECT

Location TBA Dates to be announced

World Premiere

LDCP centers the artistic and professional advancement of the Washington, D.C. metro area dance community by providing resources and support to a local artist with the goal of serving as a stepping-stone for artists to reach the next step in their artistic trajectory. Through LDCP, the Kennedy Center supports the production of the artist's work in its venues and works closely with each awardee to further advance that individual's professional and artistic goals throughout the duration of the award year. Awardees additionally participate in the Center's "Office Hours" residency program, as well as other Center programming in the 2022-2023 season. Further details about the 2022-2023 recipient and their work will be announced at a later date.

NATIONAL DANCE DAY, THE REACH

September 17, 2022

In Partnership with American Dance Movement and Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton

National Dance Day, a free all-day event celebrating the art form, will take place throughout the REACH and Kennedy Center campus for the 12th year. The day will include lively, participatory activations from local D.C. organizationswith activities for all ages and abilities. Additional details about programming and access will be made available in the coming months. For more information about National Dance Day, see here.

CLOUD GATE DANCE THEATRE OF TAIWAN, Eisenhower Theater

October 20-22, 2022

13 Tongues(Lim Giong/Cheng Tsung-lung)

Hailed as "Asia's leading contemporary dance theater" (The Times UK),Cloud GateDance Theatre of Taiwan returns to the KennedyCenter, last seen in 2016,with awork by its artistic directorCheng Tsung-lung.

In 13 Tongues,Cheng Tsung-lung merges his memories ofthe sights, sounds, and vitality of Bangka, Taipei's oldest district,with the tales of a 1960s street artist and storyteller "Thirteen Tongues." With a soundscape thatfuses Taiwanese folk songs,Japanese nakashitunes, and electronic music, dancers perform against a projection of vibrant colors moving in grounded positionswhile traveling in serpentine patterns. The company, founded in 1973 by revered choreographer Lin Hwai-min as the first contemporary dance company in anyChinese-speaking community, blends its roots in Asian mythology, folklore, and aestheticswith a modern sensibility.

MARK MORRIS DANCE GROUP, Eisenhower Theater



The Look of Love (Bacharach/Morris)

October 26-29, 2022

East Coast Premiere and Kennedy Center Co-Commission

The celebrated Mark Morris Dance Group returns to the Eisenhower stage with Morris' newest evening-length work, a Kennedy Center co-commission, The Look of Love. An evening of dance set to the music of Burt Bacharach, the newest collaboration from Morris and arranger Ethan Iverson, The Look of Lovefeatures original choreography and new musical arrangements of more than a dozen legendary hits by the multi-award-winning composer. With long-time collaborator and lyricist Hal David, Bacharach has enjoyed major hits across all genres of music including composing signature songs for Dionne Warwick such as "Walk on By," "I'll Never Fall in Love Again," and "Don't Make Me Over." The production's creative team also includes lighting designer Nicole Pearce, costume designs by Isaac Mizrahi, and Marcy Harriell as lead singer. The Look of Loveis scheduled to premiere on October 20, 2022 at The Broad Stage in Santa Monica, California.

Under the Presidency of H.R.H The Princess of Hanover

LES BALLETS DE MONTE-CARLO, Eisenhower Theater



November 17-20, 2022

Cendrillon (Prokofiev/Maillot)

For its Kennedy Center debut, Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo presents a reimagined adaption of the well-known fairy-tale, Cinderella. Choreographed by Choreographer-Director Jean-Christophe Maillot, the contemporary production explores the parallel universes of artifice and simplicity and reflects on how loss can shape the direction of a life. Guided by the memory of her mother, Cinderella makes her journey in search of a true love among the tragic excesses of a court. A streamlined and sleek set by French street artist and scenic designer Ernest Pignon-Ernestis joined by Jérôme Kaplan's vibrant costumes and lighting by Dominique Drillot. Established by the Princess of Hanover in 1985, the Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo continues the long tradition of dance in Monaco going back to Serge de Diaghilev's legendary Ballet Russes.

KANSAS CITY BALLET, Opera House

November 23 & 25-27, 2022

5

The Nutcracker(Tchaikovsky/Carney)

with the Kennedy Center Opera House Orchestra

Last seen in 2017 on the Opera House stage, Kansas City Ballet returns to the Center in the holiday classic, The Nutcracker. This critically-acclaimed production, with enchanting choreography by Artistic Director Devon Carney, features the classic Victorian-era story by E.T.A. Hoffman in a grand tribute to the season. This magical holiday experience is wrapped with exquisite costumes, grand sets, and is theatrically captivating.

BALLET HISPÁNICO, Eisenhower Theater



Doña Perón (Salem/Lopez Ochoa)

November 30-December 3, 2022

Considered to be one of the most prominent Latinx dance companies in the U.S. and last seen at the Kennedy Center in 2013, Ballet Hispánico returns with its first evening-length commissioned work, Doña Perón. The production, which will make its world premiere in April 2022 as a culmination of the company's 50th Anniversary, is an explosive portrait of Eva "Evita" Perón, one of the most recognizable and controversial women in Argentinian history. Choreographed by the award-winning choreographer Annabelle Lopez Ochoa to music by Peter Salem, Doña Perón reclaims the narrative of the iconic Latina figure by a Latina choreographer and brings to light the extremes of power at the forefront of Evita's life. With set, lighting, and video design by Christopher Ash, the creative team also includes Nancy Meckler as an artistic collaborator and costume and fashion designer Mark Eric.

NATIONAL BALLET OF CHINA, Opera House



February 1-5, 2023

Chinese New Year (A Ballet in Two Acts)(Tchaikovsky/Zhao, Wang, Feng)

with the Kennedy Center Opera House Orchestra

Last seen at the Center in 2019with Raise the Red Lantern, the renowned National Ballet of China returns to the Center with its adaptation of The Nutcracker performed as the cornerstone of the Center's 2023 Lunar New Year festivities. Rescheduled from the 2021-2022 season due to the global conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic, this colorful, fresh tale is brought to life by vibrant characters and choreography featuring Tchaikovsky's treasured score. As a young Chinese girl celebrates the New Year, she embarks on a mystical journey through a world of festive Chinese customs including a scroll of Chinese folklore showcasing the legendary monster Nian, the elegant and graceful Fans, the extravagant dances of Silk and Spinning Top, and more wonders in the Porcelain Kingdom.

ALVIN AILEY AMERICAN DANCE THEATER, Opera House



February 7-12, 2023

Repertory Programs to include Revelations

Led by ArtisticDirector Robert Battle,the company marks its annual KennedyCenter engagementwith seven performances in the Opera House.In addition to premieres and new productions, each performance features Ailey's signature masterpiece, Revelations, providing an inspiring finale to each program; itis lauded by The Washington Post as "one ofthe simplest and 6 most perfect dances ever made." Alvin Ailey AmericanDance Theater has earned a reputation as one ofthe finestinternational ambassadors of American culture, promoting the uniqueness of the African American cultural experience and the preservation and enrichment of American modern dance. The company has made frequent appearances atthe KennedyCenter, dating back to the opening performance in 1971in theworld premiere of Leonard Bernstein's MASS choreographed by Alvin Ailey.In 2014, Robert Battle accepted the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, on behalf ofthe late Alvin Ailey, a trailblazing artistwho is nowthe subject ofthe acclaimed documentary Ailey nowstreaming on Hulu. Full programming will be announced at a later date.

AMERICAN BALLET THEATRE, Opera House



February 15-19, 2023

Romeo and Juliet(Prokofiev/MacMillan)

with the Kennedy Center Opera House Orchestra

For the company's annual engagement, American Ballet Theatre (ABT) brings the renowned fulllength production of Kenneth MacMillan's Romeo and Juliet back to the Opera House stage. A production not seen at the Center since the 2009-2010 season, this ballet adaption of Shakespeare's play, with sumptuous designs by Nicholas Georgiadis, was given its ABT company premiere at the Kennedy Center in 1985. Against the setting of Renaissance Italy, Sergei Prokofiev's unforgettable music underscores the beauty and passion of this beloved ballet and its star-crossed lovers.

RED SKY PERFORMANCE, Eisenhower Theater

March 2-4, 2023

Miigis: Underwater Panther(Sacks with Cote, Fé, Gaudet, Merilaninen, Mongeon/Laronde)

Led by Artistic Director Sandra Laronde of the Teme-Augama Anishinaabe (People of the Deep Water), Canada's leading company of contemporary Indigenous performance makes its Kennedy Center debut with Miigis: Underwater Panther. TheMiigis saga reveals the power of nature and Indigenous prophecy through contemporary Indigenous dance, theatrical innovation, and a fusion of athleticism, music, and film. Performed to live music on stage, Underwater Panther focuses on our journey from the Atlantic Ocean to the Great Lakes as we explore catalysts for movement, water trade routes, Anishinaabe archetypes, and mysterious beings on our journey from salt to fresh water. Since its creation in 2000, Red Sky's vision is to lead in the creation, elevation, and evolution of contemporary Indigenous performance and make a significant contribution to the artistic and cultural vibrancy of Canada and the world.

BALLET FLAMENCO SARA BARAS, Eisenhower Theater



Alma (Baldomero/Baras)

March 29-30, 2023

As one of the preeminent Flamenco artists in the world, Sara Baras returns to the Kennedy Center with Alma, her newest work that received its world premiere at the Teatro de la Maestranza in Seville in December 2021. Last seen at the Center in 2015 as part of Iberian Suite: global arts remix, her performances capture the emotion, drama, and passion of traditional flamenco, with a vibrant contemporary edge. Scripted, directed, and choreographed by Sara Baras herself and 7 under Keko Baldomero's musical direction, Alma plays off elements of the bolero and flamenco together, mixing well-known melodies with the most traditional flamenco styles. Live on-stage music features musicians Keko Baldomero and Andrés Martínez on the guitar, the voices of Rubio de Pruna and Matías López "El Mati", Antón Suárez and Manuel Muñoz "El Pájaro" on the percussion, andDiego Villegas on the saxophone, the harmonica, and the flute.

THE JOFFREY BALLET, Opera House



Anna Karenina (Demutsky/Possokhov)

April 5-9, 2023

with the Kennedy Center Opera House Orchestra

D.C. Premiere

The acclaimed Joffrey Ballet marks its first full-week, non-Nutcracker engagement since 1997 with the D.C. premiere of Anna Karenina, the company's first full-length story ballet accompanied by an original score. Created by visionary choreographer Yuri Possokhov and co-produced by The Australian Ballet, this original production, which received its world premiere in 2019, brings Leo Tolstoy's epic 19th-century story of passion and forbidden love to life on the stage. A ballet in two acts, Possokhov's Anna Karenina centers on the tragic tale of a married aristocrat and her ongoing love triangle in Imperial Russia, a story that explores the complex politics of family, religion, morality, and gender. With music by award winning Russian composer Ilya Demutsky, the creative team also includes Emmy Award®-winning and Tony Award®-nominated set and costume designer Tom Pye and renowned lighting designer David Finn.

SCOTTISH BALLET, Eisenhower Theater



May 24-28, 2023

The Crucible(Miller/Salem/Pickett)

with members of the Kennedy Center Opera House Orchestra

East Coast Premiere

Known for bold and adventurous performances rooted in the classical style, Scottish Ballet returns with the East Coast premiere of a ballet based on Arthur Miller's drama of power and persecution, The Crucible. A story as relevant today as when it was first written, Miller's 1953 masterpiece explores the impact of the 17th-century Salem Witch Trials in Massachusetts and was famously written as an allegory for the heightened political repression and reckless accusations of McCarthyism that gripped the United States at the time of its writing. Commissioned as part of Scottish Ballet's 50th anniversary season, the evening-length work received its world premiere at the Edinburgh International Festival in August 2019. It features powerful choreography by celebrated Brooklyn-based choreographer Helen Pickett and a haunting score by acclaimed British composer Peter Salem. Rescheduled from the 2019-2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 2023 also marks the 70th anniversary of the play, The Crucible.

NEW YORK CITY BALLET, Opera House



June 6-11, 2023

Two Repertory Programs:

FOUNDING CHOREOGRAPHERS (June 6, 8, 10 matinee, 11 matinee)



Square Dance(Vivaldi and Corelli/Balanchine)

Afternoon of a Faun (Debussy/Robbins)

Concerto Barocco (Bach/Balanchine)

Donizetti Variations(Donizetti/Balanchine)

VISIONARY VOICES (June7, 9, 10 evening)

Pictures at An Exhibition (Mussorgsky/Balanchine)

Solo (Barber/Peck)

Two additional works that will premiere in NYCB's 22-23 season

with the Kennedy Center Opera House Orchestra

NewYork City Ballet(NYCB)returns forits annual engagementin 2023with two programs in the Opera House reflecting both its founding legacy and the current and future visions ofthe artistry ofthe company. The FoundingChoreographers program includes three George Balanchine works: Square Dance,with music by Vivaldi andCorelli, joins the traditions of American folk dancewith classical ballet; Concerto Barocco, setto Bach's double violinConcerto inD minor, is considered to be the quintessential Balanchine ballet of its period; and Donizetti Variations, a 26- minutework that sets series of dances to the music from the opera Don Sebastian.Jerome Robbins' Afternoon of a Faun, a pas de deux to music byDebussy, depicts a chance encounter between two young dancers in a studio, and rounds outthe program.

The second program, Visionary Voices,will bring Alexei Ratmansky's Pictures at an Exhibition, a 10-dancer ballet setto Modest Mussorgsky's famed piano score ofthe same name alongwith Solo, NYCB's ResidentChoreographerJustin Peck'swork choreographed to the original String Quartet version of Samuel Barber's Adagio for Strings.Created during theCOVID-19 pandemic, Solo premiered as a film directed by SofiaCoppola that served as the centerpiece of NYCB's firstever virtual Spring Gala. The program will also include two additionalworks thatwill premiere in NYCB's 22-23 season,to be announced at a later date.

COMPAGNIE KÄFIG, Opera House



Pixel(Amar/Merzouki)

August 30-September 1, 2023

Founded by leading French hip hop artist Mourad Merzouki, the company returns to the Kennedy Center with Pixel, a stunning contemporary dance that explores the intersection of virtual and living environments. Created in collaboration with digital artists Adrien Mondot and Claire Bardainne, the work focuses on digital light projections that accompany and respond to dancers' motions to strike a subtle balance between the real and virtual world. With its name deriving from the Algerian and Germanic word for "cage," Merzouki and his company strive to broaden the language of hip hop by working with multiple other disciplines including contemporary dance, martial arts, visual arts, and circus. The company was last seen at the Center in 2014.