Jennifer Lopez and Troye Sivan to Headline World Pride Music Festival in Washington D.C.

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Multi-hyphenate global superstar Jennifer Lopez and international pop sensation Troye Sivan are set to headline the WorldPride Music Festival at RFK Festival Grounds (2400 East Capitol St NE) on June 6 and 7 in Washington DC. Joining them will be an electrifying lineup of chart-topping artists and celebrities, including RuPaul, Paris Hilton, Tinashe, Kim Petras, Zedd, Raye, Rita Ora, Grimes, Marina, Sofi Tukker, Galantis, Purple Disco Machine, and more. The largest LGBTQ+ music festival in history, this event will be the beating heart of WorldPride celebrations in Washington D.C., marking 50 years of Pride in the nation’s capital.

The WorldPride Music Festival will take place over two days and across three immersive stages, representing a range of genres including pop, house, drag, EDM, techno, and more. Rounding out the sprawling bill are: Aluna, Anabel Englund, Anne Louise, Betty Who, Coco & Breezy, Crush Club, Essel, Dombresky presents Disco Dom, Hayla, Kaleena Zanders, Karsten Sollors, Leland + Friends, LP Giobbi, Matt Suave, Patrick Mason, Sasha Colby, Slayyyter, Spencer Brown, Trisha Paytas, and Ty Sunderland. General admission, GA+ and VIP tickets start at $209 and will be available to the waitlist on Thursday and to the general public on Friday. Sign up for first access at WorldPride25.com.

Produced by Dreamland's Jake Resnicow, named one of OUT100's Most Influential LGBTQ People of the Year, in partnership with Capital Pride and Club Glow, the East Coast's longest-running electronic music promoter, the WorldPride Music Festival represents a watershed moment for LGBTQ+ culture and music.

“WorldPride Music Festival is a moment the world will remember,” says Jake Resnicow, Executive Producer of the festival. “With legendary artists and our global community coming together, we’re creating an electrifying celebration that unites, uplifts, and amplifies LGBTQ+ voices like never before. Hosting this festival in our nation’s capital makes it even more powerful — it’s not just a party, it’s a global movement.”

The music festival will anchor WorldPride, a three-week, multi-venue event that lands in Washington DC after previous celebrations in Sydney, Rome, Toronto, Madrid, New York and several other world-class cities. Washington D.C.'s edition holds special significance, marking both the 50th anniversary of Pride in the capital and highlighting the city's role as a catalyst for political activism and social change.

Beyond the music, the festival will feature cutting-edge art installations and immersive experiences that celebrate the vibrant spectrum of LGBTQ+ culture. Proceeds from the event will benefit the nonprofit Capital Pride Alliance and other local LGBTQ+ community organizations, ensuring the festival's impact extends beyond its two days of programming.



Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Comments