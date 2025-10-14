Howard University and Arena Stage Launch Second Year of Creative Arts Administration Internship Program

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts at Howard University and Arena Stage are launching the second year of the Creative Arts Administration Internship Program, featuring students from the Theatre Arts Administration Program.

Launched in fall 2024, this internship provides seniors with hands-on experience at the Tony Award winning regional theater company. Students work part-time for 12 weeks across various arts administration departments and take part in professional development opportunities designed to prepare them for leadership roles in the creative economy.

“Our collaboration with Howard University reflects Arena Stage’s commitment to building pathways for emerging arts leaders,” said Hana S. Sharif, Artistic Director of Arena Stage. “It is essential to provide opportunities to our community of students as they discover their potential and prepare to transform the field for generations to come.”

“We are excited to announce the second year of the Howard University Creative Arts Administration Internship Program at Arena Stage featuring students from our Theatre Arts Administration program,” said Prof. Pat Parks, Assistant Professor and Area Coordinator of TAAP at CABCoFA. “We felt that the great work Arena does—particularly in the space of celebrating diverse American stories and galvanizing the transformative power of theater to understand who we are as Americans—squarely aligns with our mission to train the next generation of cultural and aesthetic activists, storytellers, and industry leaders.”

This growing partnership began in 2024 with the program’s inaugural cohort, which included three seniors interning in departments across Arena: Amir Shackelford (Artistic Department), Samarion Montgomery (Development Department), and Simone Thompson (General & Company Management Department).

Reflecting on her experience, Simone Thompson shared: “Interning with Arena Stage in the General & Company Management Department provided me with a range of valuable, transferable skills that I can carry into any professional setting. I truly appreciated the strong sense of community and the intentional, personal connections fostered throughout the organization. Arena’s commitment to getting to know the people they work with made the experience even more meaningful. Most importantly, this internship expanded my understanding of the kinds of roles I can pursue within the arts and beyond.”

Prof. Robin Y. Harris, TAAP professor, emphasized the program’s impact on student development: “We are thrilled to expand our curriculum through this dynamic partnership with Arena Stage, a nationally recognized leader in the performing arts. This collaboration offers our students invaluable, hands-on experience in a professional setting—an opportunity that sharpens their creative and technical skills and positions them for long-term success in the creative economy after graduation.”

Dr. Dominique Douglas Hendricks, who also serves as Director of Operations & Events for CABCoFA and as a TAAP professor, noted the broader implications of the partnership: “This internship program builds upon the work we are doing to deepen the connection with local community and regional collaborators like Arena that share our commitment to providing great opportunities for our students. We are excited to keep this relationship going for years to come!”

The partnership between Arena Stage and Howard University is made possible by Tiffeny Sanchez and Reg Brown. “The program reflects a deep commitment to our region and the next generation of artists and arts administrators,” they shared “We are honored to support this innovative effort.”

Fall 2025 Internship details:

Arena Stage is hosting three CABCoFA students this fall, interning in the following departments: Community Engagement, General & Company Management, and Marketing & Communications.

This fall’s interns join a growing network of Howard University students whose experiences at Arena Stage are shaping their careers in arts administration and strengthening the region’s creative economy.