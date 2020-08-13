Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
The awards ceremony, which was recently announced to go virtual, will now take place on Friday, September 25th, 2020.

Aug. 13, 2020  
Helen Hayes Awards Announces Rescheduled Date

The 36th annual Helen Hayes Awards will take place on Friday, September 25th, 2020. The virtual celebration will honor the outstanding work of Washington area theatres, recognize the deserving nominees, and gather the community together.

The event will include special segments celebrating the community and award announcements for outstanding productions, ensembles, and the John Aniello Award for Outstanding Emerging Theatre Company. Prior to the virtual event, the individual awards will be announced with nominees, presenters, and guests from the community over seven nights during the weeks of August 25th and September 2nd. Recipients will be announced via social media as they are held. Individual nominees and recipients will also be recognized during the September 25th event.

For more information and ongoing updates, please visit the theatreWashington website.



