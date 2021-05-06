Gay Men's Chorus of Washington, D.C. Announces 40th Anniversary Celebration

Gay Men's Chorus of Washington, D.C. will commemorate their 40th anniversary with an exhilarating virtual celebration "GMCW Turns 40" that is available to stream starting on June 5 through June 20.

"At 40 years old, we are looking better than ever" says GMCW Artistic Director Thea Kano. "We are celebrating this anniversary with song and dance, sharing old memories and looking ahead to the next half-century with a celebratory toast. We have some wonderful surprises in store and we hope you will join us for this special occasion, and celebrate with us."

Showcasing the talents of the creative performers that make up the Gay Men's Chorus of Washington, D.C. including their youth ensemble, GenOUT, songs will include "From Now On" (The Greatest Showman), Andra Day's "Rise Up," "Make Them Hear You" (Ragtime) and "Truly Brave" a mashup of Cyndi Lauper's 'True Colors" and "Brave" by Sara Bareilles. Potomac Fever, Rock Creek Singers, and Seasons of Love, all vocal ensembles within GMCW, will perform for the 40th anniversary celebration.

There will also be the electrifying performance of "Harmony's Never Too Late!" a new anthem written especially for this occasion by Broadway's Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Ragtime, Once on This Island, Seussical), who were impressed by GMCW's rendition of their "Make Them Hear You" (from their musical Ragtime).

During the 75-minute retrospective, audiences can reminisce fondly with archival footage of favorite performances throughout the Chorus' storied past. Founded in 1981 during the gay civil rights movement, activism and art have always been at the heart of this beloved DC institution. Over the years, GMCW has performed throughout the District, across the United States, and even internationally, while also inviting regional choruses from across the nation to perform in DC. As one of the preeminent choruses in the U.S., GMCW has performed for mayors, presidents, dignitaries, and recipients of the Kennedy Center Honors, as well as for major events, such as the AIDS Memorial Quilt display on the National Mall.

EVENT DETAILS:

Tickets are available for $25

Running time will be about 75-80 minutes.

Streaming dates/times: June 5 7:00 PM ET until June 20 11:59 PM ET

For more information or to RSVP, please visit: https://www.gmcw.org/gmcw-turns-40

After purchasing tickets, registrants will receive an email with a link to watch the 75-minute concert at their convenience during that period. Video can be viewed more than once on the same device for 72 hours after the first viewing.