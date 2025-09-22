Gala Hispanic Theatre To Present World Premiere Of HÉCTOR, THE ELECTRIC KID THIS FALL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



GALA Hispanic Theatre continues its 50th anniversary season with the world premiere of Héctor, el niño eléctrico (Héctor, The Electric Kid), a bilingual musical for young audiences by Salvadoran American playwright Cornelia Cody with music by Aldo Ortega. Directed by Mauricio Pita, the production will run October 18 through November 1, 2025, at GALA Theatre (3333 14th Street NW).

In Héctor, The Electric Kid, audiences meet a shy 10-year-old boy whose life changes forever after a chance encounter with a wizard in his mother’s auto shop. Suddenly charged with a shocking new ability, Héctor discovers he is electric. Packed with music, humor, and heart, this new children’s musical asks a timeless question: how do we find the courage to embrace who we truly are?

The production features Ixchel Hernández (Frida Libre, Quijote & Sancho Panza) as Héctor, Nadia Palacios (The Palacios Sisters) as Patricia/Mariana, Camilo Linares (Picasso, The Palacios Sisters) as Herman, Delbis Cardona (Once Upon a Time… And Two Are Three!) as Actor 5, and Camila Cossa, making her GALita debut, as Actor 4.

Scenic design is by Matt Liptak, lighting by Arthur Kohn, costumes by Rukiya Henry Fields, choreography by Gabriel Mata, and sound by Angélica Huertas. Ortega also serves as music director, with Solis Pettitt as stage manager and Sherry González as assistant stage manager.

Performances for the public will take place on Saturdays, October 18, October 25, and November 1 at 3 p.m. The 60-minute show is recommended for ages 5 and up. Student matinees are scheduled October 20–24 and October 27–31 at 10:30 a.m.

Ticket Information

Regular tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for children. To purchase tickets or learn more, visit galatheatre.org or call (202) 234-7174. GALA is located at 3333 14th Street NW, Washington, DC 20010, one block north of the Columbia Heights Metro (Green/Yellow lines). Accessible parking is available in the Giant garage on Park Road NW at a $4 flat rate with validation.