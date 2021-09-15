GIRLS' NIGHT (WITH SPIRITS) Audioplay Tackles Mental Health Through Horror

The Welders, a collective of DC-area playwrights presents the second and final production of their 2021 season. After a phenomenal virtual premiere of Jared Shambergers' documentary theatre piece, The B Word, Teshonne Nicole Powell's Girls' Night (with Spirits) is an audioplay that hopes to capture the hearts of listeners through a quirky ghost story with a twist.

Girls' Night (with Spirits) will premiere online and be available to stream on-demand from October 15 to November 5, 2021, and is directed by Ayesis Clay, starring Karen Elle, Alverneq Lindsay, Sophia Early, and Lolita Marie, with sound design by Cresent Haynes.

In Girls' Night (with Spirits), Rey, a Black millennial woman has a problem: her house has been taken over by a ghost with a strange obsession with her bathroom. Enter paranormal expert, the eccentric Estelle, who comes promising that a little wine, chocolate, and girl talk will help relieve the tension. But Estelle has secrets, the spirit is a mystery, and Rey struggles with a shameful secret as her house and herself begin to fall apart. Through this quirky tale, Teshonne aims to explore themes of sisterhood, mental health, and inner strength.

"For me, this play and the characters are integral to exploring the mental and emotional issues Black women face within themselves," explained Teshonne. "I want to explore what Black women are truly capable of through elements of magic and the supernatural."

Teshonne's creative intentions hold true for the production process as well. The cast and creative team all identify as Black women, and each of them brings their own unique experiences and skills.

"I love that it was a piece written, directed, and managed by African American women," exclaims cast member and Helen Hayes award winner Lolita Marie. "I enjoyed that it tapped into spirituality, ghost-lore, and ancestry. I appreciate its tender touch that was used to speak to mental health, depression, and suicide. And BRAVA horror!"

Indeed, horror plays a big part in the story, and audiences will be both tickled and spooked with the help of incredible sound design by Cresent Haynes and direction by acclaimed artist Ayesis Clay.

Tickets to purchase access to stream Girls' Night (with Spirits) are currently available for $25. Patrons are advised that the play mentions drug use, suicide, violence, blood, and contains some explicit language. Patrons can buy tickets at: https://bit.ly/girlsnighttix

Learn more about cast and team at thewelders.org. Stay tuned for more announcements about special events for Girls' Night (with Spirits).