FRANKENSTEIN Extends at Shakespeare Theatre Company Through Late June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Shakespeare Theatre Company's world-premiere production of Frankenstein, adapted and directed by Emily Burns from the novel by Mary Shelley, has been extended by eight additional performances, now slated to run in STC’s Klein Theatre May 27–June 29, 2025.

In addition, several new cast members have been announced. Joining the cast are Lucas Iverson as the Creature, making his STC debut with this production; two young actors, Monroe E. Barnes and Mila Weir (STC’s Once Upon One More Time, Macbeth, Leopoldstadt), who will alternate as the Girl; and understudy Willem Douglass Rogers. Full cast and creative team are included below.

Burns, adaptor of STC’s Macbeth and Much Ado About Nothing, reimagines Mary Shelley’s gothic science fiction masterpiece as a chilling exploration of the horror within humanity and what it means to create a new life. This visceral and provocative production reveals the inner lives of Elizabeth and Victor Frankenstein in bold new ways. Burns’s Frankenstein rides the edge of cinematic thriller and intense drama, redefining the legend we know, the name we fear, and the monstrous act at the heart of the story.

Production Sponsors Anita M. Antenucci. Michael & Maureen McMurphy & the Patrick Michael McMurphy Memorial Foundation. Mr. & Mrs. Geoffrey Pohanka, and Kathy & Mark Rondon. Share Fund.

Comments