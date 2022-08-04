FANTASTAGIRL AND THE MATH MONSTER is Now Playing at Adventure Theatre

Adventure Theatre MTC (ATMTC) shows math does not have to be scary in the premiere of its new musical, Fantastagirl and the Math Monster. The show will run June 17 through August 21.

Written by Madeline Belknap and Tori Boutin and directed by DC local Jenny McConnell Frederick, the play follows Fantastagirl, the second-grade superhero who saves the day with words, as she comes face to face with her most fearsome foe: the Math Monster. When confronted with problems too big for words alone to solve, Fantastagirl must accept help from her friendly, furry, fraction-loving foe. While Fantastagirl and Math Monster use words and numbers to help her friends and scientist moms, something far more sinister than Math brews on the horizon.

"Math is a daunting subject for many, but it doesn't have to be scary - fractions and decimals can be fun!" said Chil Kong, Artistic Director. "The show also teaches everyone that conquering your fears sometimes mean meeting them head on. We all need to face the things we are afraid of, but we don't need to do it alone."

DC-based director Jenny McConnell Frederick immerses audiences in the adventures of Fantastagirl with her extensive experience in theatre direction and production. Co-Artistic Director and founder of Rorschach Theatre, she has directed the Helen Hayes nominated Voices Underwater and God of Vengeance, as well as other productions such as Master & Margarita, Neil Gaiman's Neverwhere, Truth & Beauty Bombs, and many others.

"It's easy to feel like you have to be perfect all the time," said McConnell Frederick. Fantastagirl and the Math Monster reminds us all that it's ok to be kind to ourselves, take a breath and try again."

Playwright Tori Boutin is a writer, musician, and performer also based in DC. Serving as the resident music director for Prince George's County's Shakespeare in Parks as well as the resident company director of Rorschach Theatre, Tori's artistic mission is to create LGBTQ+ stories that end "happily ever after." Tori has a wealth of experience working on productions such as Balloonacy, Junie B Jones is Not a Crook, and Twelfth Night, among many others.

Madeline Belknap, playwright, is a DC-based writer, musician, and educator who strives to ensure that all children get to see their lives and experiences reflected on stage in her work. Madeline has worked on a variety of other performances such as Macbeth, The Last Five Years, Frozen, and many more.

To learn more about the production and buy tickets, visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2189452®id=14&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fadventuretheatre-mtc.org%2Fin-person-productions-2021-2022-season-fantastagirl-and-the-math-monster%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1