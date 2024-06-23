EXISTENTIAL PEOPLE to Play DC Capital Fringe Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Inspired by HUIS CLOS (NO EXIT) by Jean-Paul Sartre, EXISTENTIAL PEOPLE (written and directed by Forrest Callaway) is the tale of three gay men (who also happen to be murderers and criminals) as they are led "over the River Styx" into Hades or Hell by the Charon, their guide who wears "black leather bondage drag". The men are then stripped of all their clothing and left to their own devices, questioning where the "torturer" is and why there aren't any burning pits, hot flames, or sulfur. Gradually and increasingly, they grow to despise one another. Ultimately in the end, the three men make the discovery that hell is indeed other people. And occasionally our own naked selves.

**Please note that this play contains frontal male nudity, graphic gay content, and strong language; recommended only for those 18 and older.**

The cast includes Richard Gamble as Garrett (whose husband shot him twelve times), Jeff Lukeski as the Charon (who ushers the men into their eternal home), Jason Damaso as Indie (the “bitch” who goes postal), and Chad Tyler as Esteban (the self-absorbed narcissist).

Photography by Images Male.

Forrest Callaway (playwright/adaptor and director) has worked with the Capital Fringe on one prior occasion, several years ago. However, he has over 75 shows to his directing credit and 100 (or more) among his acting credits. Additionally, he has written in the neighborhood of forty plays, many of which have been produced in DC, Philadelphia, south Jersey, Delaware, and NYC. Forrest thanks his cast and crew for all their courage, bravery, hard work, and talent.

EXISTENTIAL PEOPLE plays at Delirium on Connecticut Avenue NW for 5 performances between Thursday, July 11 and Sunday, July 21 (at various times).

Tickets are $15.00 and can be purchased online at capitalfringe.org.

