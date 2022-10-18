ELEKTRA, Dover Quartet & More Announced for November- December at the Kennedy Center

The Kennedy Center has announced events and performances for the months of November- December 2022, featuring Elektra, the Dover Quartet and more.

See the full programming below:

October 22- November 7: Il trovatore

A mother's tragic past haunts her as she struggles to protect her son in Verdi's powerful and dramatic masterpiece.

October 29- November 12: Elektra

Tragedy follows Elektra as she plots revenge against her father's murderer-her own mother-in Richard Strauss's epic opera inspired by the Greek tale.

November 2: Dover Quartet

A Fortas favorite since its debut, the Dover Quartet partners once again with Grammy AwardÂ®-winning artist Mason Bates to present a new work artfully crafted for the quartet and commissioned by the Kennedy Center.

November 4- November 6: Air Play

Umbrellas fly, fabrics soar over the audience, balloons swallow people, and snow swirls, filling the stage. Air Play transforms ordinary objects into uncommon beauty through a wordless, magical adventure as two siblings journey through a surreal land of air.

November 10- November 12: Wind & Wave: Anne Akiko Meyers plays the World Premiere of Daugherty's Blue Electra Noseda conducts La Mer

Superstar violinist Anne Akiko Meyers gives flight to the world premiere of Blue Electra, Grammy-winning composer Michael Daugherty's new work inspired by American icon Amelia Earhart. Noseda closes the program with Debussy's La Mer-a depiction of dawn's early light upon the sea... the frolicsome play of the waves... and the dynamic dialogue between wind and water.

November 12: The Roots Residency Black Thought presents...Delirious

Black Thought Presents...Delirious is the exciting comedy series created and curated by the MC of the legendary Roots crew. Featuring the hottest new comedians, Delirious explores popular culture and society through a humorous, yet poignant, lens. Since its inception in 2017, the series has been featured at Just for Laughs Montreal and Clusterfest. It now makes its D.C. debut as part of The Roots Residency.

November 13: Robert Glasper Black Radio 10th Anniversary Celebration with Special Guests and the Black Radio Orchestra, led and conducted by Derrick Hodge

Five-time Grammy Award-winning pianist, composer, producer, and founding Kennedy Center Hip Hop Culture Council Member Robert Glasper celebrates the 10th Anniversary of his groundbreaking, award-winning, and genre shattering brand-Black Radio. Join us for a special one-night only concert featuring special guests yasiin bey, Lalah Hathaway, Bilal, and Meshell Ndegeocello alongside the 32-piece Black Radio Orchestra led by Derrick Hodge.

November 17- November 20: Les Ballets de Monte-Carlos: Cendrillion

For its Kennedy Center debut, Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo presents a strikingly original adaptation of the well-known fairy tale Cinderella. Setting the work to Sergei Prokofiev's classic score, choreographer and director Jean-Christophe Maillot adds his own dramatic flair, mixing emotional characterizations and passionate choreography with traditional ballet for a magical evening of performance.

November 23- November 27: Kansas City Ballet: The Nutcracker

December 3: NPR's A Jazz Piano Christmas Featuring Hiromi, Bob Thompson, JosÃ© AndrÃ© MontaÃ±o

Your favorite holiday classics as you've never heard them! This year, our annual sell-out event spotlights ferociously talented Japanese Jazz prodigy Hiromi, Mountain Stage's Bob Thompson, and highschooler JosÃ© AndrÃ© MontaÃ±o, chosen as one of the Kennedy Center's "Next 50" leaders.

December 6- December 18: Improvised Shakespeare Company

Based on one audience suggestion (a title for a play that has yet to be written) The Improvised Shakespeare Company creates a fully improvised masterpiece right before your very eyes, bringing you an evening of off-the-cuff comedy using the language and themes of William Shakespeare.

December 8- January 22: Wicked

The Broadway sensation looks at what happened in the Land of Oz... from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin-smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships... until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

December 13- January 8: A Soldiers Play

The Pulitzer Prize-winning thriller has rocketed back into the spotlight thanks to this 2020 Tony-winning Best Revival. In 1944, on a Louisiana Army base, two shots ring out. A Black sergeant is murdered, triggering a gripping barrage of questions about sacrifice, service, and identity in America. Broadway's leading man Norm Lewis stars in the show Variety calls "a knock-your-socks-off-drama."

December 17- December 18: WNO: A Candlelight Christmas!

The Washington Chorus' "A Candlelight Christmas!" is a 75-minute holiday music experience, a treasured tradition you won't want to miss.

December 31: A Jazz New Year's Eve: Carmen Lundy and Friends

Ring in 2023 in style! This year's celebration stars the incomparable vocalist Carmen Lundy joined by some of the finest musical talent of our era. Lundy is renowned worldwide for her coolly expert, classic-to-contemporary sound. The Evening Standard describes it best: "in a world of pretenders, Carmen Lundy is a genuine Jazz Singer."

UPCOMING MILLENNIUM STAGE EVENTS:

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2203980Â®id=14&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kennedy-center.org%2Fwhats-on%2Fmillennium-stage%2Fall-upcoming-events%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1