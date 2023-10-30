DEFINING COURAGE Comes to The Kennedy Center's Eisenhower Theatre

The immersive live performance honors the most decorated US soldiers of World War II.

By: Oct. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road Photo 2 Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road
Photos & Video: Full Cast Set for PETER PAN National Tour Photo 3 Photos & Video: Full Cast Set for PETER PAN National Tour
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 4 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW

DEFINING COURAGE Comes to The Kennedy Center's Eisenhower Theatre

Following sold-out shows in Honolulu, Irvine, Los Angeles, and San José, Defining Courage is bringing the show to the The Kennedy Center's Eisenhower Theatre in Washington, DC, on Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11, 2023, at 4 p.m. (EST).

The immersive live performance honors the most decorated US soldiers of World War II—the 100th Infantry Battalion, the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, and the Military Intelligence Service. Tickets start at $50 and are on sale now. More details about the show are available at Click Here

The stories of these Nisei soldiers (Americans of Japanese ancestry), many fighting for the US while their families were incarcerated in America's concentration camps, are told in a unique live performance that combines live storytelling, new and historic film footage, eyewitness interviews, and live music. 

“The stories we know are still just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the stories that are out there. I feel like there's an infinite amount of these wonderful stories to tell, so I'll always be devoted to the Japanese American story,” said David Ono, the host and co-producer of

Defining Courage. “The goal was to create an unforgettable show that combines live music and narration with multimedia storytelling. It is the perfect way to keep this important story alive in the most memorable way.” 

Created by Ono, News Anchor at ABC-7 Los Angeles, and fellow Emmy-award-winning filmmaker Jeff MacIntyre, Defining Courage features music by composers Enzo De Roza and Sheridan Seyfried. 

“Defining Courage” is presented by Story Boldly, the Japanese American National Museum, and Outside In Theatre. Local partners for the Veterans Day performance are the Go For Broke National Education Center, Japanese American Citizens League, Japanese American Veterans Association, National Japanese American Memorial Foundation, National Veterans Network, and US-Japan Council. 




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Washington, DC

1
Review: METHUSALEM OR THE ETERNAL BOURGEOIS at The Actors Gang Photo
Review: METHUSALEM OR THE ETERNAL BOURGEOIS at The Actors Gang

Hallucinatory, astoundingly visual, and provocative, this absurdist, surreal satire runs through December 16

2
Photos: First Look at LEWIS AND TOLKIEN at Actors Co-op Photo
Photos: First Look at LEWIS AND TOLKIEN at Actors Co-op

The award-winning Actors Co-op Theatre Company in association with MWO Productions is presenting the World Premiere play Lewis and Tolkien, written and directed by Dean Batali, produced by Marc Whitmore, Lori Berg and Rob Loos. Check out production photos here!

3
Photos: Inside the Annual CASAMIGOS Halloween Party with Justin Bieber, Paris Hilton, Kaia Photo
Photos: Inside the Annual CASAMIGOS Halloween Party with Justin Bieber, Paris Hilton, Kaia Gerber, Austin Butler, and More

Casamigos outdid themselves once again with their annual “Brought to You by Those Who Drink It” Halloween party. This year’s party took place at a private home in the heart of Beverly Hills, where invite-only guests were welcomed into a surreal parallel universe. Check out photos from the event here!

4
Interview: Barbara Minkus 18 MINUTES OF FAME Doesnt End With 70, GIRLS, 70 Photo
Interview: Barbara Minkus' 18 MINUTES OF FAME Doesn't End With 70, GIRLS, 70

The Group Rep inaugurates their 51st anniversary season with Kander & Ebb’s 70, Girls, 70 opening November 10, 2023, at their Lonny Chapman Theatre. Bruce Kimmel directs the cast of Cynthia Bryant, Regan Carrington, Kay Cole, Fay DeWitt, and more. Barbara, who shares the role of Ida with Suzy, sat down to answer a few of my queries.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch a New Trailer for POTUS at Arena Stage Video
Watch a New Trailer for POTUS at Arena Stage
See New Footage of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour Video
See New Footage of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour
HERE LIES LOVE Cast Members Perform Unplugged Version of 'Walk Like A Woman' Video
HERE LIES LOVE Cast Members Perform Unplugged Version of 'Walk Like A Woman'
View all Videos

Washington, DC SHOWS
Virginia Opera: A Taste of Opera in Washington, DC Virginia Opera: A Taste of Opera
Hylton Performing Arts Center (11/14-11/14)
The Migration: Reflections on Jacob Lawrence in Washington, DC The Migration: Reflections on Jacob Lawrence
Fichandler Stage at Arena Stage (6/06-7/14)
Virginia Opera: Madama Butterfly in Washington, DC Virginia Opera: Madama Butterfly
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (3/16-3/16)
Gerson Lanza in Washington, DC Gerson Lanza
Hylton Performing Arts Center (2/27-2/27)
The Kennedy Center Chamber Players: Fall Concert in Washington, DC The Kennedy Center Chamber Players: Fall Concert
Terrace Theater at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts (11/05-11/05)
Hamid Rahmanian’s Song of the North in Washington, DC Hamid Rahmanian’s Song of the North
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (1/27-1/27)
Zavala-Zavala in Washington, DC Zavala-Zavala
GALA Hispanic Theatre (6/21-6/23)
Alma Ensemble in Washington, DC Alma Ensemble
Hylton Performing Arts Center (3/19-3/19)
The Legendary Ingramettes in Washington, DC The Legendary Ingramettes
Hylton Performing Arts Center (12/03-12/03)
Murder at the Mansion presents Murder at the Mansion presents "Polter-Heist"
Glenview Mansion (11/03-11/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You