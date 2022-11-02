Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Congressional Chorus Presents HOMESONG This Month

The performance is on Saturday, November 12th at 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 02, 2022  

The Congressional Chorus has announced its first concert of the 2022-2023 season, Homesong, on Saturday, November 12th at 7:30 p.m. The Chorus' mission is to perform American music, and this program challenges the boundaries of what is traditionally considered "American."

Homesong features works by US immigrant and first-generation composers who draw inspiration. Some highlights on what this concert includes:

  • A newly commissioned work, Chalo Re Mhaare Des by Gaayatri Kaundinya, fuses Hindi musical traditions with Western musical traditions. The commission amplifies the work of an emerging composer whose Indian-American identity is underrepresented in the field

  • Homesong also features guest poet Marjan Naderi, a young Afghan refugee who's written pieces about her experience and identity.

  • A multitude of racial identities are represented in this program as we study and present works by Indian, Argentinian, Native American, Afghan, Ukrainian, African American, and Asian composers.

  • The Chorus' very own NorthEast Senior Singers (NESS) and NESS Music Director, George Stewart, will also premiere Mr. Stewart's new arrangement of "Home" from The Wiz.

What: Homesong, presented by the Congressional Chorus featuring special guests

When: Saturday, November 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: 945 G St., NW, Washington, DC

Tickets on sale and more information at www.congressionalchorus.org




