Congressional Chorus Presents HOMESONG This Month

The Congressional Chorus has announced its first concert of the 2022-2023 season, Homesong, on Saturday, November 12th at 7:30 p.m. The Chorus' mission is to perform American music, and this program challenges the boundaries of what is traditionally considered "American."

Homesong features works by US immigrant and first-generation composers who draw inspiration. Some highlights on what this concert includes:

A newly commissioned work, Chalo Re Mhaare Des by Gaayatri Kaundinya, fuses Hindi musical traditions with Western musical traditions. The commission amplifies the work of an emerging composer whose Indian-American identity is underrepresented in the field

Homesong also features guest poet Marjan Naderi, a young Afghan refugee who's written pieces about her experience and identity.

A multitude of racial identities are represented in this program as we study and present works by Indian, Argentinian, Native American, Afghan, Ukrainian, African American, and Asian composers.

The Chorus' very own NorthEast Senior Singers (NESS) and NESS Music Director, George Stewart, will also premiere Mr. Stewart's new arrangement of "Home" from The Wiz.

What: Homesong, presented by the Congressional Chorus featuring special guests

When: Saturday, November 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: 945 G St., NW, Washington, DC

Tickets on sale and more information at www.congressionalchorus.org