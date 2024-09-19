Cast Set for John Leguizamo's World Premiere THE OTHER AMERICANS at Arena Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater has revealed the cast and creative team for The Other Americans. Written and starring Emmy Award-winning actor, comedian, and producer John Leguizamo, this highly-anticipated new play will run October 18 – November 24, 2024, on Arena Stage's Fichandler Stage, directed by Tony Award-winning actor, writer, and director Ruben Santiago-Hudson.

The Other Americans follows Leguizamo as Nelson Castro, a Colombian-Puerto Rican laundromat owner determined to give his family a better life—but at what cost? When his son returns home from a mental wellness facility, Nelson's world unravels. Committed to protecting his family and business, he tackles racial and identity challenges to achieve his dream, proving his success. In this gripping tale of resilience, Nelson must navigate morality's murky waters to salvage his future.

“This story is important because it is an American story,” said Santiago-Hudson. “That's where the title comes from. So often, the Latin community is treated like the other community when in fact, there is no concern or problem that people face in life that doesn't happen in the Castro house.”

“Writing in the tradition of the great American family drama, John Leguizamo has crafted an exquisite story of the hope and cost of manifesting the American Dream,” said Arena Stage Artistic Director Hana S. Sharif. “We have never seen a family like the Castros on our stage before, and this phenomenal ensemble invites us into the joy, complexity, and humanity of family in the face of tragedy. The Other Americans is a treatise on love.”

“Choosing to be a part of this production was a no-brainer,” continued Santiago-Hudson. “John Leguizamo is the fiercest advocate for inclusion and diversity I have ever known. I am grateful to be here, hoping to bring DC audiences one of finest productions that Arena Stage has ever had.”

Joining Leguizamo on stage will be a cast of TV, film, and theater veterans, including Luna Lauren Velez (Showtime’s Dexter) as Patti, Bradley James Tejeda (Broadway’s The Inheritance) as Eddie, Sarah Nina Hayon (Berkeley Rep’s English) as Veronica, Rosa Arredondo (CBS’s So Help Me Todd, Arena’s Guys and Dolls) as Norma, Trey Santiago-Hudson (Second Stage’s Toros) as Nick, and Rebecca Jimenez (The Public Theater’s The Comedy of Errors) as Toni. The company also includes Juan Francisco Villa (Center Theatre Group’s Our Dear Dead Drug Lord) as the understudy for Nelson, Johnny Anthony (Arena Stage’s Sanctuary City) as the understudy for Eddie/Nicky, and Odette Gutiérrez del Arroyo (NextStop Theatre’s In the Heights) as the understudy for Toni/Veronica.



Santiago-Hudson leads a celebrated creative team, including Tony Award-nominated set designer Arnulfo Maldonado (Broadway’s A Strange Loop, Arena’s American Prophet), Costume Designer Kara Harmon (Goodman Theatre’s The Penelopiad, Arena Stage’s Nina Simone: Four Women), Tony Award-nominated lighting designer Jen Schriever (Broadway’s Death of a Salesman), Tony Award-nominated sound designer Justin Ellington (Broadway and Arena’s Jaja African Hair Braiding), hair designer LaShawn Melton (Arena’s Tempestuous Elements), associate director Timothy Johnson (Arena’s Nina Simone: Four Women), fight director Thomas Schall (Broadway’s Cabaret, Arena’s August Wilson’s Jitney), and intimacy coordinator Ann James (Broadway’s The Heart of Rock and Roll). Dramaturgy is by Jack Moore. New York casting is by Caparelliotis Casting / David Caparelliotis and Joseph Gery. Rounding out the team are stage manager James Latus and assistant stage manager Ana Muñoz.



