Cast Set For NOISES OFF at the Keegan Theatre

The Keegan Theatre has announced the cast and team of Michael Frayn’s NOISES OFF, the fan-favorite farce capping Keegan’s 27th season! A sold-out hit when it last played at Keegan in 2010, NOISES OFF returns by audience demand, playing August 1-September 1, 2024.

“NOISES OFF is one of my favorite plays of all time, and one that holds a dear place in my heart,” explains Mark A. Rhea, the production’s director and Keegan’s Founding Director. “Since our acclaimed 2010 production, audiences have been clamoring for us to produce NOISES OFF again, and I’m absolutely thrilled that the time is finally right. I’m excited to helm this show once again at Keegan — and to revisit the hilarious script with this amazing cast and artistic team. We look forward to bringing laughter and delight to DC audiences this summer!”

About the play: Called “the funniest farce ever written,” NOISES OFF presents a manic menagerie of itinerant actors rehearsing a flop called NOTHING’S ON. Slamming doors, on and offstage intrigue, and an errant herring all figure in the plot of this hilarious and classically comic play.

The cast of NOISES OFF includes Casi Demming (Poppy Norton-Taylor), Gary DuBreuil (Tim Allgood), Jared H. Graham (Lloyd Dallas), Brigid Wallace Harper (Brooke Ashton), Michael Innocenti (Frederick Fellowes), Timothy H. Lynch (Selsdon Mowbray), Susan Marie Rhea (Dotty Otley), Valerie Adams Rigsbee (Belinda Blair), and Ryan Sellers (Garry LeJeune), with understudies Emily Erickson and Jamil Joseph.

In addition to director Mark A. Rhea, the production team includes Ray Ficca (Assistant Director), Matthew J. Keenan (Scenic Designer), Cindy Landrum Jacobs (Set Dressing/Properties Designer), Cheyenne Hill (Costume Designer), Dan Martin (Lighting Designer & Sound Engineer), Gabrielle Busch (Stage Manager), and Emilie Knudsen and Mikaela Phillips (Assistant Stage Managers).

NOISES OFF runs August 1-September 1, 2024 with performances Thursdays-Saturdays at 8:00 pm, select Mondays at 8:00 pm, and Sundays at 3:00 pm.

Special events scheduled throughout the run include:

Sunday, August 4: Matinee Child Care is available onsite, provided by Keegan PLAY-RAH-KA Teaching Artists. (Limited capacity, advance registration required.)

Sunday, August 11: “Meet the Artists” Talkback immediately following the matinee performance. Free and open to all patrons!

Friday, August 23: Young Professionals Happy Hour, which includes discounted tickets to the show and 1 complimentary pre-show drink.

Details and tickets are available at www.keegantheatre.com.

