BWW Video: Watch Episode Six of Signature Theatre's THE SIGNATURE SHOW

Featuring Performances and Interviews with Claybourne Elder, Samantha M. Gershman, Zina Goldrich, Jeff Gorti, Marcy Heisler, Brynn O’Malley and more

Signature Theatre releases the sixth episode of The Signature Show, a free biweekly half-hour digital experience featuring performances by acclaimed artists, interviews, celebration of new musical voices and memories of Signature's past and a glimpse into its future. This episode features an interview with recent Helen Hayes Award winners Jeff Gorti and Samantha M. Gershman from A Chorus Line, a discussion with writing team Zina Goldrich and Marcy Heisler with one of their songs performed by Crystal Mosser, a performance by Claybourne Elder and Brynn O'Malley, the stars of Signature Theatre's 2015 production of Sunday in the Park with George, and concludes with Signature favorites performing Stephen Sondheim's "Take Me to the World". All episodes can be found on Signature Theatre's YouTube Channel @sigtheatre (YouTube.com/sigtheatre).

Click below to view Episode 6 of The Signature Show.

The sixth episode, directed and produced by Associate Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner (Signature's A Chorus Line, Billy Elliot), features Christian Douglas (Signature's Gun & Powder, Arena Stage's Newsies), Claybourne Elder (Signature's Sunday in the Park with George and Passion, Broadway's Company), Samantha M. Gershman(Signature's A Chorus Line), composer Zina Goldrich (Ever After, Dear Edwina), Jeff Gorti (Signature's A Chorus Line), lyricist Marcy Heisler (Ever After, Dear Edwina), Kevin McAllister (Signature's Blackbeard, ArtsCentric Artistic Director), Mark G. Meadows (Signature's Jelly's Last Jam, Ain't Misbehavin'), Crystal Mosser (Signature's Gun & Powder, Billy Elliot), Christopher Mueller (Signature's Blackbeard, Titanic), Katie Mariko Murray (Signature's Passion, Grand Hotel), Brynn O'Malley (Signature's Sunday in the Park with George, Broadway's Honeymoon in Vegas), Awa Sal Secka (Signature's Gun & Powder, Ford's Theatre's In the Woods), Shayla Simmons (Signature's Dreamgirls, NextStop Theatre's The Mountaintop) and Kanysha Williams (Signature's Gun & Powder, ArtsCentric's Aida).

ABOUT SIGNATURE THEATRE

Signature is widely recognized as the premiere venue in Washington to see musical theater, especially new musicals. Recently called "a dream for patrons" and "the gold standard for producing musicals" by The Washington Post, Signature is renowned for its interpretations of Stephen Sondheim's work, inventive adaptations of overlooked or forgotten musicals, and investment in fresh new projects. The Theatre is an industry leader in developing and producing new work and is home to the largest musical theater development program in the United States.

Signature features the finest talent from the D.C. metropolitan area and New York on its stages and has been a creative home to such luminaries as Chita Rivera, Sheryl Crow, Barry Levinson, George Hearn, Emily Skinner, Kathleen Marshall, Ann Reinking, Marc Kudisch, Judy Kuhn, Deborah Monk, Boyd Gaines, Heidi Blickenstaff, James Lapine, Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey, John Kander and Fred Ebb, Cameron Mackintosh, Terrence McNally, and the company's signature composer, Stephen Sondheim. Under the leadership of Managing Director Maggie Boland Signature draws more than 100,000 patrons annually to its Arlington home and has been cited for its achievements by a wide range of local and national media.

