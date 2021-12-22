Signature Theatre's Stephen Sondheim Memorial to Stream for Only 72 Hours in January

On December thirteenth, Signature Theatre put together a meaningful, moving and very musical tribute to legendary composer/lyricist/musical theatre god Stephen Sondheim entitled Everybody Rise: Signature Theatre Remembers Stephen Sondheim.

Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner assembled a dream cast of Signature favorites to perform some of their favorite Sondheim songs. Performers included Holly Twyford, Bobby Smith, Tracy Lynn Olivera, James Gardiner making his triumphant return to the stage, Christopher Michael Richardson, Awa Sal Secka and more. The performers were accompanied by Signature Theatre's Resident Musical Director Jon Kalbflesich on the piano.

For those of us that were there, it was truly something to be a part of.

If you were not able to obtain tickets to the event, as the MAX only seats about 275 people and tickets went extremely fast, you will now have a chance to stream it for ONLY 72 hours starting at 5:00pm on January 14th through 5:00pm on January 17th on Signature Theatre's You Tube channel.

Below are some images from the evening.

All photos are by Christopher Mueller who also performed.

Holly Twyford and Bobby Smith

Erin Driscoll

Awa Sal Secka

Christopher Michael Richardson