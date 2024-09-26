BABBIT & More Lead Washington, DC's Fall 2024 Top Theatre Shows

Washington, DC is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month. See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Washington, DC for October 2024.

Babbitt

Shakespeare Theatre Company - October 01, 2024 through November 03, 2024

Matthew Broderick in BABBITT By Joe DiPietro Adapted from the novel by Sinclair Lewis Directed by Christopher Ashley Produced in association with La Jolla Playhouse Two-time Tony-winner Matthew Broderick (The Producers, Plaza Suite) makes his STC debut in this breathtaking political satire. Meet George F. Babbitt: real estate broker, father of two, a fine, upstanding, middle-class American everyman. Seeking meaning to his humdrum existence, Babbitt plunges headlong into the most spectacular rebellion of his life (using the guest towel) and unwittingly turns the world around him upside down. Prepare to be amazed by this exhilarating adaptation of Sinclair Lewis’s satirical masterpiece. “BRODERICK IS A NATURAL…There’s never a dull moment onstage.” –Los Angeles Times

For tickets: click here.

Jaja's African Hair Braiding

Arena Stage - September 06, 2024 through October 13, 2024

Jaja's African Hair Braiding is a comedic play by Jocelyn Bioh set in a bustling Harlem salon, exploring themes of cultural identity and the immigrant experience. The narrative follows the lively interactions of characters like Marie, Bea, and Jaja as they navigate love, laughter, and the complexities of their lives. The production offers a blend of humor and heartfelt moments, celebrating the interconnectedness of the African immigrant community. Running at Arena Stage from September 6 to October 13, 2024.

For tickets: click here.

Clue

Kennedy Center [Opera House] - September 17, 2024 through October 06, 2024

Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they’ll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the cult 1985 Paramount movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

For tickets: click here.

Beautiful

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts - September 18, 2024 through November 10, 2024

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts is excited to present Beautiful: The Carole King Musical running from Wednesday, September 18, 2024, through Sunday, November 10, 2024. This spectacular jukebox musical is based on the book by the late Oscar and Tony-nominated Douglas McGrath and the music and lyrics of Carole King, Gerry Goffin, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil. Nominated for seven Tony Awards in 2014, it won Best Leading Actress in a Musical and Best Sound Design, as well as the 2014 Drama Desk Awards where it won Outstanding Actress in a Musical, Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical, and Outstanding Sound Design in a Musical.

For tickets: click here.

POTUS Among Us: Beyond Belief

Studio Theatre - September 27, 2024 through November 02, 2024

POTUS Among Us: Beyond Belief is Washington Improv Theater's improvised election-year satire, featuring fictional candidates and lots of laughs! WIT has been hosting this audience-immersive show every four years for the past two decades. The 2024 edition explores misinformation, rumors, and the nature of truth through the lens of improvisational comedy. Each performance will introduce a motley cast of fictional candidates - made up of DC's funniest improvisers - who will face-off in a nightly debate. They'll be confronted with stopping - or spreading - misinformation on social media, and tackle rumors, including some started by the audience members! The audience will also help narrow the field down to two final candidates and will vote to elect a winner each night. The show will examine how we understand truth in the age of misinformation... and the role we all play in standing up for it.

For tickets: click here.

The Woman in Black

The Keegan Theatre - October 12, 2024 through November 17, 2024

A lawyer obsessed with a curse that he believes has been cast over him and his family by the spectre of a Woman in Black engages a skeptical young actor to help him tell his terrifying story and exorcise the fear that grips his soul. It all begins innocently enough, but then, as they reach further into his darkest memories, they find themselves caught up in a world of eerie marshes and moaning winds…

For tickets: click here.

Laboratory Dance Project

The Kennedy Center - Eisenhower Theater - October 31, 2024 through November 02, 2024

Founded in 2001 by choreographer Shin Chang Ho, Laboratory Dance Project is famous for its highly physical, acrobatic choreography. The Korean ensemble blends martial arts, hip hop, and contemporary dance for stunningly unique creations that have brought critical acclaim.

For tickets: click here.

Looking to include your shows? Submit them to our listings here.