Arena Stage to Present 2025 Military Appreciation Night

Arena Stage has revealed the date and details of its annual Military Appreciation Night, a long-standing tradition created to honor military families across the Washington metropolitan area for their service and sacrifice on behalf of the nation. On Friday, June 27, 2025, Arena Stage is inviting 200 wounded warriors, service members, and their families to a complimentary dinner and evening performance of the world-premiere musical adaptation of the adored young adult novel A Wrinkle in Time.

Established in 2011 and originally scheduled around the Thanksgiving holiday, Military Appreciation Night is a gratitude initiative that has now served more than 1,900 military members and their families. Working closely with Armed Services Arts Partnership, Access Housing, Luke’s Wings, and USO to distribute tickets, Military Night is a special all-hands-on-deck community affair.

“The military community are a vital part of our Arena Stage community,” said Arena Stage Executive Producer Edgar Dobie. “We are honored to welcome them to see A Wrinkle in Time and enjoy a night at the theater. I hope Military Appreciation Night helps our guests to feel our gratitude for their service.”

The evening will begin at 6pm with a dinner catered by Ridgewells Catering featuring special remarks from the 78th Secretary of the Navy and Marine Corps Carlos Del Toro. Guests will also have the opportunity to win fun, family-friendly door prizes generously donated by local businesses and sister theaters across the area. At 8pm, guests will be escorted to Arena Stage’s Kreeger Theater to enjoy a performance of Lauren Yee and Heather Christian’s interstellar musical adaptation of Madeleine L'Engle’s A Wrinkle in Time.

