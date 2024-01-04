Ann Kittredge to Bring ROMANTIC NOTIONS to The Arts Club of Washington for One Night Only

The performance will take place on Saturday, January 20, 2024.

Jan. 04, 2024

The Arts Club of Washington will present multi-MAC Award winning vocalist Ann Kittredge for one night only in Romantic Notions, supported by her musical director Christopher Denny on piano at The Arts Club of Washington (2017 I Street, NW) on Saturday, January 20, 2024. The evening will begin with a pre-show reception at 7:00pm followed by the performance at 8:00pm. Tickets are $45 (ACW members) and $65 (non-members) and may be purchased onlineClick Here.

Ann's debut album, 'reIMAGINE,' released in May 2022, has achieved remarkable success with over 450,000 streams, the prestigious LaMott-Friedman Award, and glowing critical acclaim. Her highly anticipated recording project, 'ROMANTIC NOTIONS,' set to release in Spring 2024, is already generating excitement, driven by her sultry rendition of Carole King's classic, 'I Feel the Earth Move,’ the first single from the upcoming album available on all streaming sites (lnk.to/AKIFTEARTHMOVE). Renowned for her versatility as a performer on both grand and intimate stages, Ann is now merging her recording career with her stage expertise in her latest show, Romantic Notions. Expect fresh, creative arrangements of classics by Jimmy Webb, Bob Dylan, Stevie Wonder, Billy Joel, Burt Bacharach, and others, that promises to captivate and delight her live audiences.

The MAC award-winning singer has appeared in numerous Broadway and off-Broadway productions, including King David (New Amsterdam), Dessa Rose (Lincoln Center), multiple seasons of A Christmas Carol (Paramount), City Center Encores!, has played leading roles at distinguished theatres across the nation including the Huntington Theater, Arena Stage and Goodspeed; and is a regular on the cabaret circuit. Her previous shows, Fancy Meeting You Here: An Evening of Ahrens & Flaherty, One Night Only, and Movie Nite garnered rave reviews, with Brady Schwind of BroadwayWorld calling her a “story songstress supreme!”

MORE ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Ann Kittredge is a lifelong performing artist. She has performed on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and at major venues across the country, working with top producers and directors throughout her career. Offstage, Ann’s favorite pastime involves chains, leather and sand (sure, ask her about it). She loves reading (historical fiction and philosophy), hiking, biking, watching golf, and drinking tequila and Jacques Torres chocolate (hot or cold--she's not picky). She lives in New York City with her husband and their children. She also finds joy and purpose in volunteer work and spent years as a child education advocate. Currently, she sits on the Advisory Board of several organizations, including The American Songbook Association, which provides cabaret workshops to underprivileged NYC public school students, and The Capital Cabaret Organization, promoting the art form of Cabaret in our nation’s capital. Ann is an active member of Soka Gakkai International, a Buddhist NGO of the United Nations. Today, Ann is embracing all these elements with her theatrical career, and as you might imagine, she loves it more than ever.

Christopher Denny is a multi-Bistro and MAC Award winner who has served as musical director, arranger and pianist for such theater, cabaret and opera luminaries as Karen Mason, Julie Wilson, Brent Barrett, Gregg Edelman, David Campbell, Tammy Grimes, Rod Gilfry, David Burnham, Ron Raines, Andrea Marcovicci, Lauren Bacall, Dorothy Loudon, Kaye Ballard, Jeff Harnar and Steven Brinberg. His forty-year career has taken him to virtually all of the major venues in New York and throughout the U.S., notably including Carnegie Hall, where he performed his own arrangements with Skitch Henderson and the New York Pops, as well as to Barcelona's Gran Teatre del Liceu, Australia, Italy, Switzerland, Mexico, Paris and London's West End. Film work includes having produced the recording sessions of Placido Domingo for Baz Luhrmann’s Oscar-winning musical film, Moulin Rouge. In recent seasons, he was co-creator and arranger for David Arthur’s new musical, Saratoga Trunk Songs, staged at the York Theater in New York and the Stages Festival in Chicago; and was also musical director for the New York premiere of Bob Merrill’s “lost” musical, The Prince of Grand Street, starring Mike Burstyn, at the Jewish Repertory Theater. Other favorite New York theatrical credits include musical direction for the world premiere of Barry Kleinbort’s hit musical revue, Big City Rhythm; for The Songs of Kurt Weill, starring Kitty Carlisle Hart and Paula Lawrence; and for Joshua and Nedda Logan’s musical memoir, I Remember It Well; as well as assisting Agnes De Mille in preparing the gala dance concert, Agnes De Mille and Friends, at the Shubert Theater. He has recorded about thirty CDs.

 




