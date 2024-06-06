Amy Oppenheimer To Premiere Solo Show LOOKING FOR JUSTICE (IN ALL THE WRONG PLACES) At Capital Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Prominent lawyer and author, Amy Oppenheimer, debuts her one woman show – Looking for Justice (in all the wrong places) about her lifelong search for racial and sexual justice. The show is part of the Capital Fringe 2024 and will run on July 12, 13 and 24 at BLISS, 1122 Connecticut Avenue NW.

The show begins in Berkeley in the 1970's as Amy finds her identity as a lesbian feminist, goes to law school to fight for women's rights, and represents coal miners in Appalachia before opening a law practice. But she keeps seeing all sides of things and becomes a judge. She adopts two biracial children and sees racism up close.

In the meantime, she can't stop revisiting her first experience with the criminal justice system when she accompanied a friend to a rape trial. Amy wonders about her role in the verdict and if real justice is possible in an unjust world.

This solo performance was directed by Bay Area director David Ford.

Tickets can be purchased online for $15 through www.capitalfringe.org. Profits will be donated to DC nonprofit: The Sentencing Project.

Comments