Ali Wong and Bill Hader Join DEAD INSIDE at Woolly Mammoth Theatre as Executive Producers

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ali Wong and Bill Hader will serve as Executive Producers for Dead Inside, a new musical making its American premiere at the Woolly Mammoth Theatre this summer. According to Deadline, Wong and Hader, both saw Dead Inside during its Los Angeles run.

As previously announced, this July, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company will present Dead Inside, a hilarious and deeply personal new musical written and performed by actress, comedian, and songwriter Riki Lindhome.

Part musical, part solo stand-up spiral, Dead Inside pulls back the speculum on Lindhome’s real-life fertility journey – hormone shots, invasive tests, monthly disappointment, and navigating a culture that still expects women to smile through it.

Tackling a subject often swept under the rug next to the biohazard bin, Dead Inside offers an unfiltered glimpse into one woman’s journey through infertility – told with humor, vulnerability, and original songs you’ll hum all the way to your next OB-GYN appointment.

“Trying to conceive is a full-time job that pays in despair and stretchier pants,” says Lindhome. “But at least now it also comes with a soundtrack.”

Performances run July 9-27. Learn more here.

Comments

Best Off-Broadway Musical - Live Standings CATS: The Jellicle Ball - Perelman Performing Arts Center - 17% Drag: The Musical - New World Stages Stage III - 15% Ragtime - New York City Center - 12% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds