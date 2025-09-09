​​​​​​​ANNIE Kicks Off Compass Rose Theater 2025–26 Season This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Compass Rose Theater, the award-winning professional theater and educational nonprofit in Annapolis, has announced its 2025–26 season lineup, beginning with the beloved family musical Annie (September 19–October 19).

The season continues with Emma Whipday’s adaptation of Jane Austen’s Pride & Prejudice (November 14–December 14), Jonathan Larson’s groundbreaking rock musical Rent (February 6–March 8), and concludes with Compass Rose Cabaret, a special 15th anniversary celebration (April 10–26).

Directed by Tracy Adler with musical direction by Barrett Johnson, Annie will be staged at Compass Rose Theater’s home on the third floor of Maryland Hall. The cast features Jules Kanarek as Annie, James M. Toler as Oliver Warbucks, Hayley Adler as Miss Hannigan, Taryn Murphy as Grace Farrell, and Tyler M. White and Tori Farnsworth as Rooster and Lily. Young performers Julia Ballenger, Baylor Cherneski, Tabitha Belle Popernack, and Sophia Vincent join the cast, with an ensemble of Jewel Freeman, Elizabeth Grice, C.C. Gallagher, and Andrew Agner-Nichols. Annie’s dog Sandy will be played by Sequel, trained by Kelly Litchford of Leverage Animal Actors.

“We’re opening this season with an uplifting story that speaks to all ages,” said Executive Director Barbara Webber. “It’s joyful, heartfelt, and features a furry star who has acted alongside the likes of Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon.”

In November, Compass Rose will present Pride & Prejudice, directed by new Artistic Director Madeline Austin. Timed with the 250th anniversary of Jane Austen’s birth, the adaptation brings the Bennet family and their romantic entanglements to life during the holiday season.

In February, while Maryland Hall undergoes renovations, Compass Rose will partner with the Department of Performing Arts at Anne Arundel Community College to stage Rent. Directed by Stephen Emery with music direction by Paige Rammelkamp, Larson’s iconic musical celebrates resilience, creativity, and Bohemian life, loosely inspired by Puccini’s La Bohème.

The season concludes in April with Compass Rose Cabaret, a revue hosted at Unity by the Bay and featuring musical direction by Jack Benedict. The performance will highlight songs and stories from the theater’s most memorable musicals over its 15-year history.

Auditions for Rent are currently open, with applications due by September 15. Performers may submit headshot, resume, and song reel to audition@compassrosetheater.org.

Since its founding in 2011, Compass Rose Theater has produced more than 50 professional shows and earned eight Helen Hayes Award nominations. Known for its powerful storytelling and commitment to arts education, the company serves audiences and students throughout the region.