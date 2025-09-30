A MIDNIGHT DREARY Brings Poe’s Tales to Capitol Hill Arts Workshop

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



We Happy Few Productions will return this fall with A Midnight Dreary, a stage adaptation of three works by Edgar Allan Poe. Directed by Esteban Marmolejo-Suarez, the production will be presented at the Capitol Hill Arts Workshop from October 29 through November 22, 2025.

The show revives long-dormant company adaptations of “The Masque of the Red Death,” “The Tell-Tale Heart,” and “The Cask of Amontillado,” with Poe himself as narrator. Audiences are guided through tales of revenge, madness, and plague, exposing what cruelty and obsession lie beneath humanity’s fragile civility.

The cast features Rachel Dixon, Victor Salinas, Em German, Paige O’Malley, Andrew Quilpa, and Gillian Rydholm. The adaptation is by Kerry McGee, with production management by Wendy Snow Walker, stage management by Mackenzie Wentela, lighting design by Jason Aufdem-Brinke, scenic design by Jon Reynolds, dramaturgy by Keith Hock, and costumes by Paige O’Malley.

A Midnight Dreary runs October 29–November 22 at the Capitol Hill Arts Workshop (545 7th St SE, Washington, D.C.). Performances are Thursdays–Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., with additional shows on Wednesday, October 29 and Monday, November 10.