A Bounty of Free Concerts Offered for DC Jazz Festival's 15th Anniversary Celebration

DC Jazz Festival (DCJF), with the only city-wide jazz festival in the mid-Atlantic region, today announced a veritable cornucopia of free concerts including an incredible international roster of jazz artists from five continents, slated to perform at indoor and outdoor venues across DC at the DC JazzFest presented by Events DC (DC JazzFest). The free programming offers a wonderful complement to the scintillating lineup of ticketed signature events, enhancing the overall festival experience.

The nation's capital's signature jazz event, DC JazzFest, will once again present its stylistic gamut of renowned and resident jazz artists in more than 22 neighborhoods across all four quadrants of the city and in 40 venues.

"Few festivals present the amazing array of free concerts represented by our festival," said DC JazzFest artistic director Willard Jenkins. "These free programs include several artists making their DC debut, representing an impressive range of the international language of jazz."

Residents and visitors have the opportunity to catch free performances at venues all across town including:

Jazz 'n Families Fun Days (Sat June 1, 10:00AM-5:00PM, Sun June 2 (Noon-7:00PM). This annual JazzFest preview event, in partnership with The Phillips Collection, celebrates jazz and the visual arts with performances by top regional artists and ensembles. The weekend includes concerts by the Herman Burney Trio, David Shulman & Quiet Life Motel, Coniece Washington, Donvonte McCoy Quartet, Nasar Abadey Trio, Reginald Cyntje Group, Herb Scott Quartet, Todd Marcus Quartet, Howard Franklin Trio, Brad Linde's Team Players, Michael Thomas Quintet, and Dante Pope and After Five Experience, plus arts and crafts, a scavenger hunt and DC Jazz Bops! storytelling for young children with Heidi Martin. Great fun for the whole family.

Jazz in The 'Hoods presented by Events DC (June 7-16) presents diverse concerts with partnering venues, many free of charge--do indulge in good food and drink. Free shows citywide include: Shannon Gunn & The Bullettes at National Gallery of Art Sculpture Garden (June 7, 5:00PM); Chuck Brown Band at Gateway DC Pavilion in Congress Heights (June 7: 6:00PM); East River JazzFest Kickoff in Anacostia, the heart of the District at the Big Chair (June 8: 1-7:00PM); Jordan Dixon Quartet, UDC Recital Hall in Van Ness (June 10, 7:00PM); Dante Pope and After Five Experience at Franklin Park (@downtownDCBID) Downtown (June 13,12:30PM); Elijah Jamal Balbed Jazz Ensemble, Kreeger Museum in Wesley Heights (June 15, 12:00PM); DCJazzPrix Finals at Pearl Street Warehouse in the Southwest Waterfront (June 15, 2:00PM).

The Kennedy Center Millennium Stage: Nat "King" Cole Centennial Series June 9-16, 6:00PM. DC JazzFest's annual Millennium Stage series will honor the centennial of the great Nat "King" Cole with eight evenings of singer-pianists including: Kelly Green Trio (June 9); Amy K. Bormet (June 10); Trent Cokely (June 11); Noah Fort Quartet (June 12); Barry Gurley Trio (June 13); Micah Smith (June 14); Allison Crockett (June 15); and Eric Byrd Trio (June 16).

DC JazzFest at The Wharf presented by Events DC (June 15-16). featuring free outdoor stages. Artists you can see for free include on June 15: Michael Franks, Joshua RedmanQuartet with Aaron Goldberg, Reuben Rogers, Gregory Hutchinson, Joey Alexander Trio, Todd Marcus Jazz Orchestra, Janelle Gill Trio, Ralph Peterson's Gen-Next Big Band, Yannick Rieu from Canada, The String Queens, Allyn Johnson and Sanctuary, Tarus Mateen and Beyond Genre, and Cornerstore. On June 16, partnering countries from around the globe showcase their finest jazz artists including Olli Soikkeli Trio (Finland), Girls in Airports (Denmark), Anne Mette Iversen (Denmark), Evan Harris (Australia), El Violin Latino (Luxembourg), Cinema Italia (Italy), Oleg Butman Quartet (Russia), Witness Matlou Trio (South Africa); "LETTERONE 'RISING STARS' JAZZ AWARD WINNER" Sasha Berliner and Band performs; as well as the Duke Ellington School Ensemble, Jazz Academy of Music Ensemble, and NOMMO. Also on June 16, Terri Lyne Carrington's Social Science and teenage prodigy Joey Alexander are performing on the District Pier main stage. Austin Giorgio performs at Pearl Street Warehouse

For more information about the 2019 DC Jazz Fest presented by Events DC, including performance dates and ticketing information, visit dcjazzfest.org.

SIGNATURE EVENTS

As the largest and most diverse music festival in the region, the annual DC JazzFest presented by Events DC reaches more than 100,000+ visitors of all ages each year. DC JazzFest stages/programs include:

The DC Jazz Festival and The Kennedy Center present Celebrating Randy Weston in the Kennedy Center Family Theater (June 9) featuring Marc Cary, Vijay Iyer, Rodney Kendrick, Alex Blake, TK Blue, and Neil Clarke; and Great Masters of Jazz in The Kennedy Center Concert Hall (June 16), celebrating the life and work of Quincy Jones, Roy Hargrove, Nancy Wilson, Shirley Horn, and Fred Foss. Hosted by Nick Cannon. Tribute by the Roy Hargrove Big Band, Patti Austin, Joshua Redman, Kenny Garrett, Justin Kauflin, Sharón Clark, Chris Grasso Trio, and Princess Mhoon Dance Project.

This year's Millennium Stage series June 9-16, The Nat King Cole Legacy, will feature singing piano players in the Cole tradition. Tickets for Great Masters of Jazz, click here. For Celebrating Randy Weston, click here.

Jazz 'n Families Fun Days (Prelude Weekend, June 1-2) In partnership with The Phillips Collection, the Jazz 'n Families Fun Day weekend celebrates jazz and the visual arts with performances by more than a dozen regional artists and rising star ensembles.

Jazz in the 'Hoods presented by Events DC (June 7-16): Jazz takes over the District in 22+ neighborhoods with presentations curated by City Winery, The Hamilton Live, CapitalBop D.C., Transparent Productions, East River Jazz, and UDC Jazz Alive.Jazz in the 'Hoods performances will also be held at Twins Jazz, Gallery O/H, National Gallery of Art Sculpture Garden, Tudor Place Historic House & Gardens, BiN 1301, Eaton DC Hotel, Ivy City Smokehouse, Mr. Henry's, Kreeger Museum, The Brixton, Anacostia Arts Center, Westminster Church, and other venues across DC.

ABOUT THE DC JAZZ FESTIVAL: DC Jazz Festival presents world-renowned and emerging artists in celebration of jazz; unifies diverse communities; advances jazz and music education with exciting and adventurous musical experiences; shines the spotlight on DC-based musicians; and highlights DC as a premier cultural destination. Our signature programs are the annual DC JazzFest, now in its 15th year, with 150 performances in 40 venues including our tribute concerts in partnership with The Kennedy Center; Jazz in the 'Hoods with citywide partnerships in 20+ neighborhoods; DC JazzFest at The Wharf, our marquee weekend with free outdoor stages and The Anthem; the year-round DCJF Education in partnership with DC public and charter schools, and arts centers; the Charles Fishman Artist Embassy Series honoring our founder; and DCJazzPrix, an international band competition. The DC Jazz Festival won the 2018 DC Mayor's Arts Award for Excellence in Creative Industries. In 2015, The New York Times named DC JazzFest one of "50 Essential Summer Festivals." For more information, visit dcjazzfest.org





