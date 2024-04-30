Shakespeare Theatre Company Welcomes The Cast Of THE MATCHBOX MAGIC FLUTE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Shakespeare Theatre Company welcomes Mary Zimmerman back to D.C. with her innovative production, The Matchbox Magic Flute. Based on Mozart's beloved family-friendly opera, Zimmerman's magical production runs at STC's Klein Theatre from May 21 to June 16.

Fresh from its world premiere at Chicago's Goodman Theatre, The Matchbox Magic Flute is a playful and imaginative “matchbox” presentation that puts big music in a small space. The production features a cast of 10 and an orchestra of five, following the fantastic adventures of Prince Tamino (Billy Rude) and Princess Pamina (Marlene Fernandez)—the daughter of the Queen of the Night (Emily Rohm). With dragons, a man who is a bird, trials by fire and water, and underground corridors, Day and Night battle in Zimmerman's acclaimed signature style.

“I am delighted to bring Mary Zimmerman back to Washington, D.C., and to share this new take on opera in our most intimate theatre,” says Artistic Director Simon Godwin. “The Magic Flute is a wonderful work for young and old alike. Mary has engaged her glorious creative powers to make this a delightful and accessible event like no other.”

While most of the cast coming with the Goodman production are making their STC debuts, there are a few familiar faces in the cast. The role of Papagena is being played by Lauren Molina, who previously appeared in STC's 2011 production of Candide, also a Zimmerman production co-produced with Goodman Theatre, for which Molina received a Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Resident Musical. In addition, Katherine Riddle, understudying the role of Pamina, was in STC's 2017 production of The Secret Garden.

About the Play

The Matchbox Magic Flute runs in Shakespeare Theatre Company's Klein Theatre May 21 – June 16. Tickets start at $35 and are available now. The Matchbox Magic Flute is appropriate for ages 8+. For more information, please visit ShakespeareTheatre.org or call our Box Office at 202.547.1122.

The Production Sponsors for The Matchbox Magic Flute are Share Fund and Susan and Michael Pillsbury.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

CAST (in alphabetical order)

Marlene Fernandez*, Pamina

Keanon Kyles*, Sarastro

Russell Mernagh*, Monostatos

Lauren Molina*, Papagena, Lady

Tina Muñoz Pandya*, Lady

Reese Parish, The Spirit

Shawn Pfautsch*, Papageno

Emily Rohm*, Queen of the Night

Billy Rude*, Tamino

Monica West*, Lady

UNDERSTUDIES

Dario Amador-Lage, u/s Tamino

Ann Delaney*, u/s Papagena/Lady, u/s Lady, u/s The Spirit

Devin DeSantis*, u/s Papageno, u/s Monostatos

Nathan Karnik, u/s Sarastro

Emilie Lynn*, u/s Queen of the Night, u/s Lady

Katherine Riddle*, u/s Pamina

CREATIVE TEAM

Director and Adaptor: Mary Zimmerman

Music Adapted and Arranged by: Amanda Dehnert and Andre Pluess

Music Director: Amanda Dehnert

Set Designer: Todd Rosenthal

Costume Designer: Ana Kuzmanić

Lighting Designer: T.J. Gerckens

Sound Designer: Andre Pluess

Wig & Hair Designer: Charles G. LaPointe

Casting: Lauren Port, CSA

Resident Casting Director: Danica Rodriguez

Flying Effects provided by ZFX

Production Stage Manager: Laura Smith*

Assistant Stage Manager: Marne Anderson*

* Member of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

