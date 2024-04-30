Shakespeare Theatre Company Welcomes The Cast Of THE MATCHBOX MAGIC FLUTE

Mary Zimmerman's miniature adaptation of Mozart's magica opera begins in STC's Klein Theatre May 21.
Shakespeare Theatre Company welcomes Mary Zimmerman back to D.C. with her innovative production, The Matchbox Magic Flute. Based on Mozart's beloved family-friendly opera, Zimmerman's magical production runs at STC's Klein Theatre from May 21 to June 16.
Fresh from its world premiere at Chicago's Goodman Theatre, The Matchbox Magic Flute is a playful and imaginative “matchbox” presentation that puts big music in a small space. The production features a cast of 10 and an orchestra of five, following the fantastic adventures of Prince Tamino (Billy Rude) and Princess Pamina (Marlene Fernandez)—the daughter of the Queen of the Night (Emily Rohm). With dragons, a man who is a bird, trials by fire and water, and underground corridors, Day and Night battle in Zimmerman's acclaimed signature style.
“I am delighted to bring Mary Zimmerman back to Washington, D.C., and to share this new take on opera in our most intimate theatre,” says Artistic Director Simon Godwin. “The Magic Flute is a wonderful work for young and old alike. Mary has engaged her glorious creative powers to make this a delightful and accessible event like no other.”
While most of the cast coming with the Goodman production are making their STC debuts, there are a few familiar faces in the cast. The role of Papagena is being played by Lauren Molina, who previously appeared in STC's 2011 production of Candide, also a Zimmerman production co-produced with Goodman Theatre, for which Molina received a Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Resident Musical. In addition, Katherine Riddle, understudying the role of Pamina, was in STC's 2017 production of The Secret Garden.
The Matchbox Magic Flute runs in Shakespeare Theatre Company's Klein Theatre May 21 – June 16. Tickets start at $35 and are available now. The Matchbox Magic Flute is appropriate for ages 8+. For more information, please visit ShakespeareTheatre.org or call our Box Office at 202.547.1122.
The Production Sponsors for The Matchbox Magic Flute are Share Fund and Susan and Michael Pillsbury.
CAST (in alphabetical order)
Marlene Fernandez*, Pamina
Keanon Kyles*, Sarastro
Russell Mernagh*, Monostatos
Lauren Molina*, Papagena, Lady
Tina Muñoz Pandya*, Lady
Reese Parish, The Spirit
Shawn Pfautsch*, Papageno
Emily Rohm*, Queen of the Night
Billy Rude*, Tamino
Monica West*, Lady
Dario Amador-Lage, u/s Tamino
Ann Delaney*, u/s Papagena/Lady, u/s Lady, u/s The Spirit
Devin DeSantis*, u/s Papageno, u/s Monostatos
Nathan Karnik, u/s Sarastro
Emilie Lynn*, u/s Queen of the Night, u/s Lady
Katherine Riddle*, u/s Pamina
Director and Adaptor: Mary Zimmerman
Music Adapted and Arranged by: Amanda Dehnert and Andre Pluess
Music Director: Amanda Dehnert
Set Designer: Todd Rosenthal
Costume Designer: Ana Kuzmanić
Lighting Designer: T.J. Gerckens
Sound Designer: Andre Pluess
Wig & Hair Designer: Charles G. LaPointe
Casting: Lauren Port, CSA
Resident Casting Director: Danica Rodriguez
Flying Effects provided by ZFX
Production Stage Manager: Laura Smith*
Assistant Stage Manager: Marne Anderson*
* Member of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.
