Summer Comedy Programming Set For The Kennedy Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has announced additional programming for its summer line-up of Comedy at the Kennedy Center, a signature program focused on elevating comedy as an art form and uniting the local community together through laughter.

In July, humor writing and cartooning is at its best with Humor Books: ALIVE! (July 20). Celebrating the book launch of both Asher Perlman's (The New Yorker, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Opposition) Well, This is Me and Evan Waite's (Family Guy, The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, The Onion, The President Show) Life Wants You Dead: A Calm, Rational, Totally Legit Guide to Scaring Yourself Safe, this live humor reading show and in-conversation features guest performances by Alexandra Petri (The Washington Post) and JiJi Lee (The New Yorker). Additional cast to be announced at a later date.

The Last Improv Show returns to the Center after a sold-out run in 2023 (July 30–August 11). This long-form improv comedy features scenes inspired by true stories told by a special celebrity guest (monologist) who is inspired by an audience suggestion. Comprised of the top comedic minds working in the industry today, the show will feature an all-star cast to be announced at a later date.

Known for his work with The Daily Show and his multiple Emmy–nominated specials focusing on the political world, Jordan Klepper makes his Kennedy Center debut with his latest stand-up tour, Suffering Fools (August 3). Told through personal stories from his time on the road—Presidential run-ins, entertainment world failures, and the insurrectionists one meets on the path to anarchy—Suffering Fools captures the pain and foolishness of the current moment.

Previously announced programming for the summer includes Don't Tell Seth! An Evening with the Seth Meyers Writers (June 14–15). A variety show featuring members of the writing staff of Late Night with Seth Meyers, John Lutz (30 Rock) and Peter Grosz (Veep) host a night of live comedy including stand-up, sketches, improvisation, pre-taped videos, and audience interaction with writers Matt Goldich, Jenny Hagel, Jeff Wright, Allison Hord, Ben Warheit, and Ian Morgan.

Tickets go on-sale to members on Tuesday, April 30, 10 a.m. ET and to the public on Thursday, May 2 at 10 a.m. ET. On-sale dates for Humor Books: ALIVE! will be announced at a later date.

Tickets can be purchased on the Kennedy Center website, at the Kennedy Center box office or by calling Instant Charge at (202) 467-4600. Patrons living outside the Washington metropolitan area may dial toll-free at (800) 444-1324. For all other ticket-related customer service inquiries, call the Advance Sales Box Office at (202) 416-8540.

Play Broadway Games