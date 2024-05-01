Laura Benanti and Jordan Fisher Will Headline BROADWAY IN THE PARK

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Signature Theatre and Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts have announced the headliners for the fourth annual musical theater collaboration, Broadway In The Park (Saturday, June 29 at 8PM). The show will welcome Broadway and film & TV stars Laura Benanti and Jordan Fisher to the Filene Center at Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts and will feature a cast of Signature favorites.

CAST & CREATIVE TEAM

Tony Award-winner Laura Benanti is a highly celebrated stage and screen actress. In film, Benanti recently starred in Sony Pictures' No Hard Feelings and Netflix's Worth. Ms. Benanti can be seen in Max's The Gilded Age and Hulu's Life & Beth. In the theater, Ms. Benanti took Broadway by storm at the age of 18 as Maria in The Sound of Music and has subsequently starred in ten more Broadway shows including Into the Woods, Nine, Gypsy (for which she won a Tony Award), She Loves Me, My Fair Lady, and Meteor Shower. Most recently, she debuted an original musical comedy show for Audible titled Nobody Cares, which Ms. Benanti created, wrote, and starred in.

Jordan Fisher is an actor, singer-songwriter, and producer who is currently starring as ‘Orpheus' in the Tony award winning musical Hadestown. Jordan originated the role of ‘Anthony' in the Tony nominated Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street and also starred in and produced Netflix's Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between and was one of the voices of 4*Town in Disney and Pixar's Oscar Nominated feature, Turning Red. Jordan portrayed ‘Evan' in Broadway's Tony Award-winning Dear Evan Hansen, ‘Mark' in Fox's Emmy nominated Rent: Live, was in Fox's Emmy-winning broadcast Grease Live! and the Tony Award-winning musical, Hamilton.

The cast is rounded out with Signature Theatre favorites Felicia Curry (Signature's The Scottsboro Boys, Broadway's Into the Woods), Rayanne Gonzales (Signature's The Bridges of Madison County, National Tour of Into the Woods), Katie Mariko Murray (Signature's Into the Woods, National Tour of Disney's Frozen), Kevin McAllister (Signature's Ain't Misbehavin', Broadway's Caroline, or Change), Tracy Lynn Olivera (Signature's Assassins, Broadway's Ragtime), Matthew Scott (Signature's Ragtime, Broadway's An American in Paris), and Tobias A. Young (Signature's Ragtime, Ford's Little Shop of Horrors). The show will be directed by Signature Theatre Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner; Jon Kalbfleisch is music director and conductor.

