Presentation House Theatre to Present the Return of LITTLE PEA

Presentation House Theatre will present the return of Little Pea (French: Petit Pois), a ground-breaking piece of theatre for young audiences created and directed by renowned Belgian theatre artist Agnès Limbos. Following a successful limited run in the spring, Little Pea returns this fall for a full run, with Friday evening performances added, including a French-language performance on October 18th. Starring Kleine Compagnie's Anaïs Pellin, this production masterfully toes the line between being silly and serious, using clowning to explore grim histories with levity that is delightfully off-putting.

While a story of imprisonment, mass death, and displacement may seem too mature for children's theatre, audience members have praised this production as an "excellent show for kids and adults alike." Little Pea is a play and an exhibition in one, telling the story of a little green pea who escapes from a refugee camp and is seemingly the only one left of their kind. The Storyteller, upon discovery of the lost little pea, sets out on a journey crossing roads, mountains, and villages to search far and wide for a new home for our titular pea.

To make the content accessible for young children, the Storyteller uses Object Theatre to create a playful and whimsical realm in which children and adults are immersed, carefully balancing the weight of tragedy with the joy of humour. "Little Pea is an important show that deserves a new life; this story speaks of wandering, abandonment, but also tenderness and hope, for both the little ones and the older ones," shares Pellin.

"Some adult themes and jokes but in a format kids can relate to along with some gross moments that drove the kids wild," shared an audience member after seeing the show, "[An] imaginative set and [a] very trained performer."

Since 1987, Little Pea has played over 600 times around the world, fascinating audiences internationally with its timeless themes and its unique blending of clowning, storytelling, and Object Theatre. A tale inspired by the cans of peas you see in a supermarket, Little Pea transports audiences into a world where ordinary objects become extraordinary.

Little Pea is on stage at Presentation House Theatre from October 18 - 26, 2024. Tickets are on sale at phtheatre.org/box-office/ or 604-990-3474. For more information and show details, please visit www.phtheatre.org/

